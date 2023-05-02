Ferguson PLC Announces Block Listing Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 /

Name of applicant: Ferguson plc Name of scheme: Ferguson Group International Sharesave Plan 2011 Period of return: From: November 1, 2022 To: April 30, 2023 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 181,430 ordinary 10p shares Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 181,430 ordinary 10p shares

Enquiries:

Kate McCormick, Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 118 927 3827

May 2, 2023

