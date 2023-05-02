Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.05.2023
Breaking News am Dienstagmorgen: Diese Aktie vor massiver Neubewertung?
WKN: A2PG87 | ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 | Ticker-Symbol: 24W5
Frankfurt
02.05.23
08:06 Uhr
121,00 Euro
+3,00
+2,54 %
ACCESSWIRE
02.05.2023 | 12:50
Ferguson PLC Announces Block Listing Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 /

Name of applicant:

Ferguson plc

Name of scheme:

Ferguson Group International Sharesave Plan 2011

Period of return:

From:

November 1, 2022

To:

April 30, 2023

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

181,430 ordinary 10p shares

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Nil

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

181,430 ordinary 10p shares

Enquiries:

Kate McCormick, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 118 927 3827
May 2, 2023

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752402/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Block-Listing-Interim-Review

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.