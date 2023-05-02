1812 Brewing Company Inc.: 1812 Brewing Company's Sackets Harbor Restaurant Revenues Increase 84%, 41%, 29% and 43% in 2023 vs. 2022 in Months of January, February, March & April, Respectively

KEGS Brew Pub (a/k/a Sackets Harbor) Restaurant Prepares for Strong In-Season Business with Revenue Projections in Excess of 7 Figures for the Calendar Year

WATERTOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC PINK:KEGS) (the "Company" or "KEGS") is pleased to announce that the Company's restaurant and pub (the "Brew Pub") has enjoyed strong 2023 sales vis-à-vis the same period in 2022. Aggregate sales for the first four months have increased approximately 44% over last year. Several factors have contributed to this, including the widest-ever selection of 1812 Brewing Company beers offered, more aggressive marketing and advertising, the continued success of 1812 Brewing Company's beers in international beer competitions, as well as a relatively mild winter.

"We are quite pleased with the stronger Brew Pub sales over these first four months of the year," stated Chairman and CEO Tom Scozzafava. "What we see are excited customers stopping in to try the great new beers on the board, with many of them staying to eat. When your products are winning awards against breweries from around the world, local and regional customers are getting in their cars to come by to try them in person."

The Brew Pub serves "upscale pub" fair for both lunch and dinner and is open seven days per week during the season. There are anywhere from 16 to 20 of 1812 Brewing Company beers on tap, with products also available to take home in cans and bottles. The Company's War of 1812 Amber Ale has won three golds, a silver and a bronze medal in the past months and its Thousand Islands IPA recently won a bronze medal in its first-ever contest.

Despite its recent strong sales, management continues to evolve and add new products to its Brew Pub menu. The Company recently purchased a 108" Lang Smoker Cooker (https://langbbqsmokers.com/) and Alto-Shaam smoker cooker (https://www.alto-shaam.com/en) and will be adding an entire smoked and barbeque facet to its menu.

1812 Brewing Company also recently announced that it has partnered with TapRm.com, a direct-to-consumer e-commerce and logistics company for distribution of War of 1812 Amber Ale that covers most areas of 45 states plus Washington DC. Customers can now order the 1812 Amber Ale directly for shipment to your home or restaurant at:

https://1812-brewing.taprm.com/all-products

About 1812 Brewing Company ("KEGS or the "Company") :

KEGS is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nation-wide network of craft breweries to develop and foster respective brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. KEGS looks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be shared across it such as production, distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is to be built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members' respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers. The Company seeks to be an "incubator" of growth for its holdings in the industry.

The Company's current holding, 1812 Brewing Co., produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale ("1812 Amber Ale"), 1812 Light, Hazy Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Route 11 Lager, Railroad Red Ale, Helles Bells Pilsner, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.

