Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2023) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada, is pleased to announce that it has released its February 28, 2023 quarterly consolidated financial statements and management, discussion and analysis for the six months ending February 28, 2023.

Below are a number of financial highlights pertaining to the six months ending February 28, 2023 and for the period subsequent to year end up to the date of this news release.

Neptune ended the quarter on February 28, 2023 with $37.7 million in assets and no debt.

Neptune earned total revenues and other income of $1.9 million through Bitcoin mining, staking, DeFi and other income-generating activities during the six month period ending February 28, 2023.

Neptune mined $1,106,951 worth of Bitcoin up to February 28,2023. As of the date of this release, Neptune had a total balance of 244 Bitcoin in cold storage and an additional 64 Bitcoin under chapter 11 claims with Genesis and Celsius, with the outcome of those claims currently unknown. Neptune currently does not sell its Bitcoin and all Bitcoin is now stored in cold storage.

Neptune's two largest digital asset holdings as of the date of this release are 244 BTC and 175,000 ATOM. The Company also holds positions in ETH, FTM, wMemo, DASH, Lif3, Tomb, GRT, OCEAN and a number of other tokens, as well as an investment in SpaceX valued at approximately $2 million USD.

Current cash balance is $11.8 million CAD held with a tier 1 Canadian bank and another $4 million USD under Chapter 11 claim with Genesis Lending with the outcome currently unknown.

"Although there have a been number of difficult quarters behind us, 2023 seems to have started on a better note and we have managed to finish the quarter with a positive net income. Neptune's crypto holdings continue to grow, costs remain low and the treasury has a healthy balance for further growth as the markets improve in the years to come. Our shareholders can look forward to better markets, solid earnings and little to no dilution in the near term," stated Cale Moodie, Neptune's CEO.

Operating and Financial Overview ($CAD) For the six months ended February 28, 2023 February 28, 2022 Mining revenue 1,106,951 765,632 DeFi revenue 19,636 2,341,875 Direct Mining expenses (not incl depreciation) (972,601) (121,329) Other income* 795,888 2,055,494 Total earnings 949,874 5,041,672 Depreciation** 259,399 419,506 Stock based compensation** 443,069 184,214 General expenses 1,259,609 652,088 Impairments ***** (183,168) - Realized gain (loss) on settlements and sales 585,134 62,119 Revaluation of digital currencies*** 2,208,468 658,551 Unrealized gain (loss) related to lending activities and investments 17,508 2,587,043 Comprehensive income (loss) for the year 1,615,739 7,093,577 Financial Position ($CAD) As at February 28, 2023 August 31, 2022 Cash and receivables 18,534,522 22,591,137 Total digital assets 12,000,894 4,196,888 Total other assets 7,156,023 9,254,319 Total liabilities 481,074 890,787 Total shareholders equity 37,210,365 35,151,557 Working capital**** 21,620,122 25,746,557 * All non-Bitcoin mining and non-DeFi revenue generating activities ** Non-cash items, including depreciation of mining rigs *** Revaluation is calculated as the change in value (gain or loss) on the coin inventory. When coins are sold, the net difference between the proceeds and the carrying value of the digital currency (including the revaluation), is recorded as a gain (loss) on the sale of digital currencies **** Current assets less current liabilities





About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. is one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada and is a cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure leader with operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated blockchain technologies.

