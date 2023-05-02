Active Insurance Provider Also Introduces Managed Detection and Response Offering to Help Identify and Respond to Cyber Threats As Soon As They Are Discovered

Coalition, the world's first Active Insurance provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, today announced the launch of the next generation of its cyber risk management platform, Coalition Control, to help organizations detect, assess, mitigate, and transfer cyber risk exposure. Coalition Control combines cyber risk monitoring, assessment, and quantification tools with third-party risk management and AI-powered assistance to provide unparalleled risk management capabilities to organizations of all sizes.

"Releasing the next generation of Coalition Control is a critical step towards fulfilling Coalition's mission to protect the unprotected as the world digitizes," said Chung-Man Tam, Coalition's Chief Product Officer. "The platform's advanced assessment and monitoring capabilities and innovative risk management features provide any organization with many of the tools they need to manage their cybersecurity risks."

A snapshot of new Coalition Control features includes:

Enhanced Security Assessments and Attack Surface Monitoring to identify vulnerabilities before hackers do

The new Control includes additional sources of threat intelligence, enhanced asset enumeration, and more accurate vulnerability scoring to continuously and comprehensively monitor for vulnerabilities. These capabilities are powered by the same proprietary claims data and honeypot network that powers Control's Cyber Risk Quantification feature to translate cyber risk into financial impact and help organizations optimize their cyber insurance programs.

CoalitionAI Security Copilot to effortlessly guide remediation efforts

Generative AI-powered Security Copilot provides guided expert remediation techniques, details on cybersecurity vulnerabilities, and explanations of coverage contingencies. Control does not just identify cybersecurity issues, it helps organizations solve them.

Third-Party Risk Management to mitigate the risk of supply chain disruptions

Control users can now monitor the security and cyber risk of the third- and even fourth-party technology providers and vendors their operations depend on to avoid potentially costly service and supply chain interruptions.

Lookalike Domain Monitoring Take Down to stop phishing and impersonation attacks

Improved lookalike domain monitoring features now allow Control users to directly request domain takedowns from within Control, helping to mitigate phishing attacks, impersonation, and brand squatting.

Managed Detection and Response to monitor and respond to threats inside the network

Coalition's new MDR offering for endpoints and email includes 24/7 proactive identification, containment, and mitigation of cyber threats inside an organization's IT environment.

"Coalition Control complements our cybersecurity program perfectly," said Steve Michel, Vice President of Information Technology at Sutro Biopharma. "Not only does it give us the ability to assess our own public-facing cyber risks, but we can also evaluate the risks posed by our key partners and vendors. This is truly game-changing when you're talking about keeping critical patient data and clinical research information protected at all times."

The next generation of Coalition Control is already available to all Coalition Active Cyber Insurance policyholders. All others may sign up today at http://coalitioninc.com/control.

