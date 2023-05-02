beqom, a provider of cloud-based total compensation and continuous performance management solutions, has announced that Sunrise, the largest non-state-controlled telecommunications company in Switzerland, is expanding its use of beqom to manage sales performance and support growth in its flanker brands (yallo and Lebara).

Sunrise has been using beqom since 2012 to manage sales incentives and performance throughout its distribution network. "Commissions are a key incentive for our sellers," says Stefan Fuchs, Executive Director Flanker Brands at Sunrise, "and beqom is our core commissioning system. Our store agents and store managers use beqom to monitor daily sales and targets. Every day sellers get up-to-date information on new sales and performance vs. targets. Managers can see individual sales rep performance, along with aggregations at the store and regional levels. Finally, beqom supports us to use the best reward strategies enabling the growth of our business."

Adding the flanker brands business (yallo and Lebara) to the beqom sales performance management system will provide the same support to sellers throughout the respective distribution network, as the company follows a clear segmented strategy in the telecom market.

"We have creative and differentiated commission programs, with variables such as products, distributors, and resellers," says Anna Maria Blengino, Chief Information Officer at Sunrise.

"Further benefits of the beqom solution are scalability to handle hundreds of thousands or millions of daily transactions, reporting consistency, oversight, and the ability to cross-sell," says Gary Davenport, Senior Director Big Data and ERP at Sunrise. "It helps to increase sales revenues and provides the flexibility to reorganize the sales organization as needed. beqom integrates with SAP for payment processing."

Sunrise is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty Global and offers industry leading mobile, Internet, TV, and fixed network services for private and business customers.

"Sunrise is a visionary company, with the foresight to see that the ability to execute an intelligent incentive strategy can help to accelerate the business," says Stephan Pohl, beqom CRO. "Since more than a decade they are innovating, growing, and recently becoming part of the Liberty Global family. All along Sunrise is a great example of how beqom can support a large organization through growth and change along its journey."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005062/en/

Contacts:

Stanley.Chang@beqom.com