Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2023) - Bear Creek Mining Corporation (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Anthony Hawkshaw informed the Company's board of directors (the "Board") of his intent to retire from the position of Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company effective June 5, 2023. Subsequently the Board, through its succession planning process, selected Mr. Eric Caba, President and Chief Operating Officer of Bear Creek to assume the role of President and CEO concurrent with Mr. Hawkshaw's retirement.

Mr. Caba joined Bear Creek as Vice President, Project Development in 2018 and has been promoted to increasingly senior roles in preparation to be the next leader of the Company. Eric has over thirty years of experience managing mining operations, overseeing mine construction and commissioning, and designing, developing and implementing business and operating processes focused on safety, operating discipline, productivity, efficiency and cost control. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Metallurgical Engineering from the University of Idaho and is a Registered Member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration.

Mr. Hawkshaw joined Bear Creek as CEO in 2017. Under his leadership the Company achieved several milestones, most recently the Company's acquisition of the Mercedes gold mine in Sonora, Mexico, which transformed Bear Creek from an exploration and development company into a gold producer with a fully permitted world-class silver development asset. Tony will remain a director of Bear Creek and will serve in the role of Vice Chair and as a member of the Board's Operations, Safety and Sustainability Committee.

Catherine McLeod-Seltzer, Chair of Bear Creek, comments, "Tony's leadership over the past six years helped set Bear Creek on its next phase of corporate development. We are pleased that he will remain a director and will contribute his more than forty years of experience in the mining industry as Vice Chair of the Company. We are also very pleased to welcome Eric into his new role as President and CEO of Bear Creek. Eric has proven himself to be an effective leader and is ready to assume the CEO role. His expertise in managing operations and building mines, coupled with his team-building management style, will steer Bear Creek into a multi-asset producer of gold and silver."

