Vermont Systems Announces Acquisition of CampBrain

Canadian acquisition adds camp management to its recreation software portfolio and expands its global reach

BURLINGTON, VT / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Vermont Systems, the leading provider of recreation management and payment processing solutions for municipalities, golf clubs, colleges & universities, and the United States Military, today announced its strategic acquisition of Toronto-based CampBrain, a best-in-class SaaS solution for camp management and registration.

CampBrain Software

CampBrain camp management software



"Our mission in the parks and recreation industry is to empower communities to connect through next-generation software built upon decades of industry knowledge and experience, and personalized services and support," said Patrick Hayden, President of Vermont Systems. "I am thrilled not only about our ability to add a premier technology for camp management to our recreation management offerings, but one whose customers are raving fans of their software and service."

Founded in 1994 and used by 1700 camps across the US and Canada, CampBrain helps K-12 school auxiliary programs, day camps, overnight camps, faith-based camps, YMCA camps, and special needs camps with a full suite of easy-to-use software for camp management, registration and payments, staff management, attendance, fundraising, conference centers, and camp stores. It has developed a loyal customer fan base, supporting over one million camp staffers and parents, with its intuitive interface, thoughtful customer service, and a parent experience that builds confidence.

"For three decades, we have been focused on providing our clients with the most beautiful, useful, and complete solution possible, and then serving them in a uniquely personal and caring way," said Rob Carmichael, CEO of CampBrain. "We have seen significant growth internally as well as in the industry, and CampBrain is ready for its next big leap. Partnering with Vermont Systems and the Clubessential ecosystem grants us an extensive team of resources to take that next step and continue to provide software and service that camps love to use."

A subsidiary of Clubessential Holdings, Vermont Systems is the industry leader for SaaS recreation management solutions, serving more than 1300 customers through main brands RecTrac, WebTrac, GolfTrac, PayTrac, and ePACT. The acquisition of CampBrain, in addition to last year's acquisition of ePACT, further positions Vermont Systems and Clubessential Holdings with the most comprehensive recreation management technology portfolio in the market.

Vermont Systems' comprehensive solutions provide program registration, ticketing, facility and court reservations, membership management, equipment rental, point of sale, childcare management, and an intuitive interface for community patrons of municipalities, golf clubs, colleges & universities, and the United States Military.

"We have been extremely impressed with the passion and commitment of Rob, Shane, and the CampBrain team in delivering best-in-class technology and stellar service to camps for close to 30 years," said Randy Eckels, CEO of Clubessential Holdings. "We are excited to combine our resources, talent, and innovation in elevating the camp experience for camp staffers and parents across the globe. We are excited to combine our resources, talent, and innovation in elevating the camp experience for camp staffers and parents across the globe. CampBrain's market-leading position in the camp industry is a terrific addition to the Clubessential Holdings portfolio, as we continue to successfully expand upon our global footprint with strategic acquisitions and organic growth in the integrated membership and payments space."

About Vermont Systems

As the continued market pioneer and leader in Recreation Management Software, Vermont Systems provides a range of applications that increase the efficiency and productivity of recreation operations for municipalities, golf clubs, colleges & universities, and the United States Military, to help their communities play and thrive. Headquartered in Essex Junction, the dedicated staff is fully committed to developing and providing high-quality application software products coupled with responsive customer support to ensure the success of their customers in all that they strive to achieve.

About Clubessential Holdings, LLC

Clubessential Holdings provides Software as a Service solutions to private clubs, public golf courses, health & fitness clubs, spas, military organizations, municipalities, and college athletic programs.

Across eight brands - Clubessential, ClubReady, Exerp, foreUP, Innovatise, PrestoSports, TAC, and Vermont Systems - the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 16,000 customers attract, engage, and retain over 15 million club members, community patrons, and sports fans for life.

Contact Information

Amy Huff

Chief Marketing Officer

ahuff@clubessentialholdings.com

513.533.5788

SOURCE: Vermont Systems

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/752164/Vermont-Systems-Announces-Acquisition-of-CampBrain