K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd. Announces Name Change

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd. (TSXV:AKMY)(OTCQB:AKMYF)(Frankfurt:WKN A3CPD2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective May 4, 2023, the Company's name will be changed to "oceansix future paths Ltd." and the Company's ordinary shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under its new ticker symbol, "OSIX".

The shareholders of the Company approved the name change at the annual and special meeting of the Company's shareholders held on June 8, 2022.

Further details regarding the name change are contained in the Company's management information circular dated April 29, 2022, which has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The new name "oceansix future paths Ltd." on the one hand, unifies the Company name of the sites in Israel, Spain and Germany, on the other hand perfectly reflects the Company's business areas and goals, being a technology and manufacturing Company on an environmental mission, using plastic waste to create innovative products and build transformative businesses that disrupt conventional methods for a better tomorrow. oceansix future paths Ltd. aspires to create better sustainable solutions to real-world challenges that benefit businesses and human habitats. Therefore, the development of innovative products with a strong environmental focus, transforming how plastic waste is reused across industries, is at the center of the operating business.

You are invited to be a part of oceansix' impact, business, and future to build better tomorrows.

About oceansix

oceansix is a global source of radical, sustainable solutions and waste-to-product inventions. Powered by a vision of creating meaningful solutions, oceansix constantly invents ways of combining advanced technology with sustainable production and products from plastic waste. oceansix builds successful businesses in global industries while resolving some of Earth's burning challenges. The Company is propelled by its circular model, where products are manufactured from waste, and revenue is funneled to imagine revolutionary ideas for new products with huge market potential and impact.

