Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Dienstagmorgen: Diese Aktie vor massiver Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N92L | ISIN: DK0061114246 | Ticker-Symbol: 9R6
Frankfurt
02.05.23
08:17 Uhr
0,199 Euro
-0,085
-29,86 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCAPE TECHNOLOGIES A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCAPE TECHNOLOGIES A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
02.05.2023 | 14:58
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Scape Technologies A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:

ISIN              Name

DK0061114246     SCAPE TECHNOLOGIES



The company is is given observation status because the company has published
their annual financial report where it is expressed that there is uncertainty
in relation to the company's financial position. 

According to rule 6.1.3 in Nasdaq First North Bond Market Rulebook, the
exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 26 April 2023.

___________________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45
33 93 33 66.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.