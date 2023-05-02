First North Denmark: Scape Technologies A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0061114246 SCAPE TECHNOLOGIES The company is is given observation status because the company has published their annual financial report where it is expressed that there is uncertainty in relation to the company's financial position. According to rule 6.1.3 in Nasdaq First North Bond Market Rulebook, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 26 April 2023. ___________________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.