Highlights

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2023 was $136.8 million or $2.44 per diluted share, a decrease of 12.2% from the first quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 6.5% from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $136.1 million or $2.42 per diluted share, a decrease of 12.3% from both the first and fourth quarters of 2022. Adjusted return on equity was 22.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Utilization averaged 97.6% in the first quarter of 2023 and was 97.1% as of April 25, 2023.

On April 12, 2023, Triton announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure in a transaction expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Triton repurchased 1.7 million common shares in the first quarter of 2023 and has repurchased 1.9 million common shares year-to-date for a total of $125.6 million. Triton has suspended its share repurchase program in light of the pending transaction with Brookfield Infrastructure.

Financial Results

The following table summarizes Triton's selected key financial information:

(in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended, March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Total leasing revenues $397.7 $416.3 $417.1 GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders $136.8 $152.2 $181.2 Net income per share - Diluted $2.44 $2.61 $2.78 Non-GAAP (1) Adjusted net income $136.1 $160.7 $179.6 Adjusted net income per share - Diluted $2.42 $2.76 $2.76 Adjusted return on equity (2) 22.5 % 25.4 % 30.3 %

(1) Refer to the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Items" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income" set forth below. (2) Refer to the "Calculation of Adjusted Return on Equity" set forth below.

Operating Performance

"Triton delivered solid results in the first quarter of 2023," commented Brian M. Sondey, Chief Executive Officer of Triton. "We generated $2.42 of Adjusted net income per share and an annualized return on equity of 22.5%. While market conditions remain slow, our revenues and profitability are well protected by our strong long-term lease portfolio. Our utilization averaged 97.6% during the first quarter and currently stands at 97.1%. We are excited about our recent agreement to be acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure. We believe the acquisition provides a compelling value for our shareholders, and expect Brookfield will be an ideal partner for Triton."

Common and Preferred Share Dividends

Triton's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per common share, payable on June 22, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 8, 2023.

The Company's Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend payable on June 15, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on June 8, 2023 on Triton's issued and outstanding preferred shares as follows:

Preferred Share Series Dividend Rate Dividend Per Share Series A Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNPRA) 8.500% $0.5312500 Series B Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNPRB) 8.000% $0.5000000 Series C Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNPRC) 7.375% $0.4609375 Series D Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNPRD) 6.875% $0.4296875 Series E Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNPRE) 5.750% $0.3593750

As previously disclosed, Triton's preference shares will remain outstanding immediately following the closing of the Brookfield transaction, and Triton expects to continue paying normal quarterly dividends on these shares. Post-closing, they will remain entitled to the same dividends and other preferences and privileges that they currently have, with the preference share dividends remaining an obligation of Triton. Triton expects that the preference shares will continue to be listed on the NYSE immediately following the closing.

Transaction with Brookfield Infrastructure

As previously announced on April 12, 2023, Triton has entered into a definitive agreement under which Brookfield Infrastructure will acquire all outstanding common shares of Triton for $85.00 per share, consisting of $68.50 in cash and $16.50 in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: "BIPC"). The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Triton's shareholders and receipt of required regulatory approvals.

In light of the pending transaction, Triton will not hold an earnings conference call to discuss its first quarter results and Triton will not provide a financial outlook for 2023.

About Triton International Limited

Triton International Limited is the world's largest lessor of intermodal freight containers. With a container fleet of over 7 million twenty-foot equivalent units ("TEU"), Triton's global operations include acquisition, leasing, re-leasing and subsequent sale of multiple types of intermodal containers and chassis.

Utilization, Fleet, and Leasing Revenue Information

The following table summarizes the equipment fleet utilization for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Average Utilization (1) 97.6 % 98.4 % 99.1 % 99.4 % 99.6 % Ending Utilization (1) 97.2 % 98.1 % 98.8 % 99.3 % 99.5 %

(1) Utilization is computed by dividing total units on lease (in CEU) by the total units in our fleet (in CEU), excluding new units not yet leased and off-hire units designated for sale.

The following table summarizes the equipment fleet (in units, TEUs and CEUs):

Equipment Fleet in Units Equipment Fleet in TEU March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Dry 3,729,800 3,784,386 3,850,167 6,378,308 6,458,705 6,546,249 Refrigerated 225,208 227,628 234,274 437,784 442,489 455,261 Special 93,526 92,379 92,184 171,630 169,290 168,687 Tank 12,156 12,000 11,734 12,156 12,000 11,734 Chassis 27,616 27,937 23,711 52,198 52,744 44,272 Equipment leasing fleet 4,088,306 4,144,330 4,212,070 7,052,076 7,135,228 7,226,203 Equipment trading fleet 46,241 48,328 56,161 74,636 79,102 90,090 Total 4,134,547 4,192,658 4,268,231 7,126,712 7,214,330 7,316,293

Equipment in CEU(1) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Operating leases 7,058,868 7,147,332 7,250,246 Finance leases 665,024 662,822 666,690 Equipment trading fleet 70,348 75,697 85,686 Total 7,794,240 7,885,851 8,002,622

(1) In the equipment fleet tables above, we have included total fleet count information based on CEU. CEU is a ratio used to convert the actual number of containers in our fleet to a figure based on the relative purchase prices of our various equipment types to that of a 20-foot dry container. For example, the CEU ratio for a 40-foot high cube dry container is 1.70, and a 40-foot high cube refrigerated container is 7.50. These factors may differ slightly from CEU ratios used by others in the industry.

The following table provides a summary of our equipment lease portfolio by lease type, based on CEU and net book value, as of March 31, 2023:

Lease Portfolio By CEU By Net Book Value Long-term leases 70.0 % 71.7 % Finance leases 9.2 15.7 Subtotal 79.2 87.4 Service leases 6.8 4.3 Expired long-term leases, non-sale age (units on hire) 7.1 5.0 Expired long-term leases, sale-age (units on hire) 6.9 3.3 Total 100.0 % 100.0 %

The following table summarizes our leasing revenue for the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended, March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Operating leases Per diem revenues $ 352,180 $ 369,837 $ 377,514 Fee and ancillary revenues 18,168 18,213 11,431 Total operating lease revenues 370,348 388,050 388,945 Finance leases 27,375 28,257 28,143 Total leasing revenues $ 397,723 $ 416,307 $ 417,088

Share Repurchase Information

The following table provides information with respect to our purchases of the Company's common shares for the periods indicated:

Total Number of Shares Purchased Average Price Paid per Share July 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021 378,765 $ 51.19 October 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021 1,149,408 $ 57.52 2021 Total 1,528,173 $ 55.95 January 1, 2022 through March 31, 2022 1,257,374 $ 63.74 April 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022 1,832,240 $ 60.04 July 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022 3,200,340 $ 59.21 October 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022 2,775,332 $ 63.19 2022 Total 9,065,286 $ 61.22 January 1, 2023 through March 31, 2023 1,744,616 $ 67.02 April 1, 2023 through April 6, 2023(1) 140,000 $ 62.13 2023 Total 1,884,616 $ 66.66 Total 12,478,075 $ 61.40

(1) Triton suspended its share repurchase program effective as of the close of business on April 6, 2023 in light of the pending transaction with Brookfield Infrastructure.

-Financial Tables Follow-

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS: Leasing equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $4,305,897 and $4,289,259 $ 9,290,628 $ 9,530,396 Net investment in finance leases 1,621,341 1,639,831 Equipment held for sale 178,327 138,506 Revenue earning assets 11,090,296 11,308,733 Cash and cash equivalents 92,825 83,227 Restricted cash 103,032 103,082 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,240 and $2,075 249,828 226,554 Goodwill 236,665 236,665 Lease intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $293,184 and $291,837 5,273 6,620 Other assets 30,814 28,383 Fair value of derivative instruments 92,462 115,994 Total assets $ 11,901,195 $ 12,109,258 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Equipment purchases payable $ 19,610 $ 11,817 Fair value of derivative instruments 1,982 2,117 Deferred revenue 315,643 333,260 Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 86,225 71,253 Net deferred income tax liability 412,583 411,628 Debt, net of unamortized costs of $52,068 and $55,863 7,907,392 8,074,820 Total liabilities 8,743,435 8,904,895 Shareholders' equity: Preferred shares, $0.01 par value, at liquidation preference 730,000 730,000 Common shares, $0.01 par value, 270,000,000 shares authorized, 81,441,414 and 81,383,024 shares issued, respectively 814 814 Undesignated shares, $0.01 par value, 800,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Treasury shares, at cost, 26,239,401 and 24,494,785 shares, respectively (1,194,519 ) (1,077,559 ) Additional paid-in capital 906,644 909,911 Accumulated earnings 2,629,499 2,531,928 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 85,322 109,269 Total shareholders' equity 3,157,760 3,204,363 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,901,195 $ 12,109,258

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Leasing revenues: Operating leases $ 370,348 $ 388,945 Finance leases 27,375 28,143 Total leasing revenues 397,723 417,088 Equipment trading revenues 19,102 34,120 Equipment trading expenses (18,033 ) (29,979 ) Trading margin 1,069 4,141 Net gain on sale of leasing equipment 15,500 28,969 Operating expenses: Depreciation and amortization 148,435 160,716 Direct operating expenses 23,241 6,220 Administrative expenses 22,864 21,300 Provision (reversal) for doubtful accounts (1,797 ) (27 ) Total operating expenses 192,743 188,209 Operating income (loss) 221,549 261,989 Other expenses: Interest and debt expense 58,824 54,510 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (4 ) (439 ) Debt termination expense - 36 Other (income) expense, net (44 ) (308 ) Total other expenses 58,776 53,799 Income (loss) before income taxes 162,773 208,190 Income tax expense (benefit) 12,960 13,932 Net income (loss) $ 149,813 $ 194,258 Less: dividend on preferred shares 13,028 13,028 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 136,785 $ 181,230 Net income per common share-Basic $ 2.45 $ 2.79 Net income per common share-Diluted $ 2.44 $ 2.78 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.70 $ 0.65 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding-Basic 55,885 64,887 Dilutive restricted shares 255 267 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding-Diluted 56,140 65,154

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 149,813 $ 194,258 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 148,435 160,716 Amortization of deferred debt cost and other debt related amortization 1,945 3,526 Lease related amortization 1,455 3,013 Share-based compensation expense 2,213 2,556 Net (gain) loss on sale of leasing equipment (15,500 ) (28,969 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments (4 ) (439 ) Debt termination expense - 36 Deferred income taxes 2,519 5,193 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (25,332 ) (23,835 ) Deferred revenue (17,617 ) 35,237 Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 15,120 4,143 Net equipment sold (purchased) for resale activity 8,724 (7,749 ) Cash received (paid) for settlement of interest rate swaps - 12,178 Cash collections on finance lease receivables, net of income earned 29,666 28,745 Other assets 1,380 10,061 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 302,817 398,670 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of leasing equipment and investments in finance leases (35,316 ) (511,027 ) Proceeds from sale of equipment, net of selling costs 87,585 57,274 Other (6 ) (135 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 52,263 (453,888 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Purchases of treasury shares (116,655 ) (81,720 ) Debt issuance costs - (5,507 ) Borrowings under debt facilities 55,000 932,600 Payments under debt facilities and finance lease obligations (226,502 ) (766,686 ) Dividends paid on preferred shares (13,028 ) (13,028 ) Dividends paid on common shares (38,867 ) (41,950 ) Other (5,480 ) (5,629 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (345,532 ) 18,080 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 9,548 $ (37,138 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 186,309 230,538 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 195,857 $ 193,400 Supplemental disclosures: Interest paid $ 54,008 $ 39,127 Income taxes paid (refunded) $ 214 $ 137 Supplemental non-cash investing activities: Equipment purchases payable $ 19,610 $ 56,804

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Items

We use the terms "Adjusted net income" and "Adjusted return on equity" throughout this press release.

Adjusted net income and Adjusted return on equity are not items presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, amounts determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, including net income.

Adjusted net income is adjusted for certain items management believes are not representative of our operating performance. Adjusted net income is defined as net income attributable to common shareholders excluding debt termination expenses net of tax, unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments net of tax, and foreign and other income tax adjustments.

We believe that Adjusted net income is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because this item:

is widely used by securities analysts and investors to measure a company's operating performance;

helps investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing certain non-routine events which we do not expect to occur in the future; and

is used by our management for various purposes, including as measures of operating performance and liquidity, to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis, in presentations to our board of directors concerning our financial performance and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

We have provided a reconciliation of Net income attributable to common shareholders, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to Adjusted net income in the table below for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022.

Additionally, the calculation for Adjusted return on equity is adjusted annualized net income divided by average shareholders' equity. Management utilizes Adjusted return on equity in evaluating how much profit the Company generates on the shareholders' equity in the Company and believes it is useful for comparing the profitability of companies in the same industry.

Certain forward-looking information included in this press release is provided only on a non-GAAP basis without a reconciliation of these measures to the mostly directly comparable GAAP measure due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. These items depend on highly variable factors, many of which may not be in our control, and which could vary significantly from future GAAP financial results.

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Non-GAAP Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended, March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 136,785 $ 152,180 $ 181,230 Add (subtract): Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net (4 ) (20 ) (439 ) Debt termination expense - 69 36 State and other income tax adjustments - 8,551 - Tax benefit from vesting of restricted shares (692 ) (107 ) (1,184 ) Adjusted net income $ 136,089 $ 160,673 $ 179,643 Adjusted net income per common share-Diluted $ 2.42 $ 2.76 $ 2.76 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding-Diluted 56,140 58,225 65,154

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Calculation of Adjusted Return on Equity (In thousands) Three Months Ended, March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Adjusted net income $ 136,089 $ 160,673 $ 179,643 Annualized Adjusted net income (1) 551,917 637,453 728,552 Average Shareholders' equity (2)(3) $ 2,451,062 $ 2,509,142 $ 2,402,633 Adjusted return on equity 22.5 % 25.4 % 30.3 %

(1) Annualized Adjusted net income was calculated based on calendar days per quarter. (2) Average Shareholders' equity was calculated using the quarter's beginning and ending Shareholder's equity for the three-month ended periods. (3) Average Shareholders' equity was adjusted to exclude preferred shares.

