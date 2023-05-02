GaN Systems to Showcase the Power of GaN at Data Center World 2023

Profitability Meets Sustainability Initiatives as the Industry Moves to GaN Adoption

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, today announced that it will be exhibiting innovative GaN solutions and presenting "Efficiency and Profitability in the Data Center with GaN" at Data Center World, the leading global conference for data center facilities and IT professionals, on May 8-11, at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas.

Today's data centers account for two percent of the world's energy use with ever-increasing costs. Offsetting these trends, for each set of 10 racks in the data center, GaN-based power supplies can increase profits by $3 million, decrease data center operating expenses, and reduce CO2 emissions by more than 100 metric tons per year.

At Data Center World, GaN Systems will showcase Cutting-Edge Power Supply Unit (PSU) Solutions enabling data centers to enhance profitability, reduce operating costs, and reduce energy consumption to contribute to a more sustainable future. Power supplies developed with GaN Systems transistors have double the power density of legacy PSUs and enable up to 20% energy savings in data centers.

Solutions on display at Data Center World will include:

World's first 100W/in 3 with 80-Plus Titanium efficiency power supply

with 80-Plus Titanium efficiency power supply 2700W high power density power supply

3kW PFC + LLC GaN-based reference design

Julian Styles, Director of Business Development, GaN Systems, will deliver a Solution Spotlight: Bringing Efficiency and Profitability to the Data Center with GaN. The session will occur in the Data Center Live Theater, Expo Hall, on Thursday, May 11, from 10:40 am - 11:10 am.

"The increasing demand for more data and power combined with the critical focus on sustainability is driving massive changes in the data center industry," said Jim Witham, CEO of GaN Systems. "We are delighted to be at Data Center World to showcase our latest innovations for the data center ecosystem, where we see customers increasingly switching to GaN power transistors to take advantage of their undeniable operating, financial, and environmental benefits."

Visit GaN Systems at Data Center World 2023

GaN Systems will demonstrate the latest designs and products in Booth 537. Contact us here to meet with GaN Systems at the conference or request more information.

About GaN Systems

GaN Systems is a global leader in GaN power semiconductors with an extensive transistor portfolio that uniquely addresses the needs of today's most demanding industries, including consumer electronics, data center servers, power supplies, renewable energy systems, industrial motors, and automotive electronics. As an industry-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes it possible to design smaller, lower-cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the transistor performance rules, GaN Systems enables power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world.

For more information, please visit: www.gansystems.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn and scan this QR code for our WeChat.

