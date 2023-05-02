VORTO Announces Inaugural Appointments to Commercial Advisory Board for CPG & Retail

Executives bring years of experience from Walmart, Procter & Gamble and more to accelerate innovation in CPG and Retail

DENVER,?CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023?/ VORTO, the world's only autonomous supply chain platform, today announced former Walmart executive Ramesh Chikkala and former Procter & Gamble executive Andy Walter as the inaugural appointments to its Commercial Advisory Board. The newly constituted advisory board brings years of leadership and experience in consumer product manufacturing, retail and distribution to VORTO as the company accelerates development and adoption of its AI-powered freight platform.

"In just three years, VORTO's 5F platform, the industry's first fully integrated transportation platform, has disrupted logistics in the energy and agricultural industries, while reimagining freight for our shipper customers," said Priyesh Ranjan, CEO of VORTO. "As we accelerate the next phase of our growth, we expand into the consumer product sector, which will benefit greatly from the opportunities that our AI technology can offer."

Ramesh Chikkala is joining the board as a strategic advisor with decades of supply chain and technology experience in the manufacturing and retail markets. He was Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain and Manufacturing at Walmart where he led its $120 billion global supply chain and manufacturing businesses across 26 countries as well as Senior Vice President of their more than $500 billion technology organization. Chikkala has also served in senior operations and supply chain roles at Family Dollar Stores, Food Lion and Gap. He is currently a director on the board of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB), an athletic-inspired fashion retailer with 1,200 stores in 36 states.

Andy Walter is a business results-driven professional with extensive experience in strategy, development, execution and operations across global shared services, analytics and IT.?Andy led the Commercial Services & Delivery Organization (over 1,500 IT and multifunctional professionals) for Procter & Gamble's Global Business Services for over 30 years and was also responsible for IT & Shared Services for all global business units and markets. He is currently a strategic advisor and board member for a number of technology companies.

"Ramesh and Andy will deliver tremendous value to the organization and our customers through the next phase of our growth. We look forward to the expertise and insights that each new advisory board member brings as they advise us in our mission to achieve digital transformation of the supply chain in the CPG and retail industries," Ranjan added.

About VORTO

VORTO is on a mission to increase sustainability and create more jobs by making supply chains more efficient across the entire value chain. Through powerful AI technology, VORTO's autonomous supply chain platform seeks to reduce carbon emissions caused by supply chain transportation, improve the lives of approximately 3.5 million truck drivers by better utilizing their time and create more jobs across all players in B2B transactions.

VORTO is facilitating a digital transformation in B2B supply chains by automating how we move, sell, and buy goods and eliminating the cognitive overload associated with other supply chain management technology. This technology automates data preparation, analysis, and decision making, and is already used by Fortune 500 companies throughout North America and across multiple verticals.

In just one year, VORTO's transformative approach to the supply chain has saved users over?$480 million?and eliminated 150,000 tons of CO2 emissions by reducing inefficiencies.

VORTO was founded in 2018 to service every industry dealing with bulk logistics and short-haul freight in?North America?and is headquartered in?Denver. For more information visit: https://vorto.ai.

