OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through April 2023 was 44.9 million contracts, up 7.2 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through April 2022. Total volume was 764.3 million contracts, down 2.4 percent compared to April 2022.

Highlights

Index options cleared contract volume up 43.2% year-over-year

Equity options cleared contract volume down 12% year-over-year

Average daily volume up 7.2% year-over-year

Contract Volume

April 2023 Contracts April 2022 Contracts % Change 2023 YTD ADV 2022 YTD ADV % Change Equity Options 384,604,951 436,975,760 -12.0% 22,783,092 23,786,893 -4.2% ETF Options 308,942,605 294,430,211 4.9% 18,258,627 15,396,800 18.6% Index Options 67,261,317 46,973,323 43.2% 3,604,300 2,415,624 49.2% Total Options 760,808,873 778,379,294 -2.3% 44,646,019 41,599,317 7.3% Futures 3,538,461 4,372,707 -19.1% 221,283 246,978 -10.4% Total Volume 764,347,334 782,752,001 -2.4% 44,867,302 41,846,295 7.2%

Securities Lending

April 2023 Avg. Daily Loan Value April 2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value % Change April 2023 Total Transactions April 2022 Total Transactions % Change Market Loan Hedge Total 132,318,643,460 134,242,717,203 -1.4% 184,553 189,502 -2.6%

Additional Data

Market share volume by exchange

Open interest

Historical volume statistics

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

©2023. The Options Clearing Corporation. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005343/en/

Contacts:

OCC Public Relations

PublicRelations@theocc.com