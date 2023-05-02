OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through April 2023 was 44.9 million contracts, up 7.2 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through April 2022. Total volume was 764.3 million contracts, down 2.4 percent compared to April 2022.
Highlights
- Index options cleared contract volume up 43.2% year-over-year
- Equity options cleared contract volume down 12% year-over-year
- Average daily volume up 7.2% year-over-year
Contract Volume
April 2023 Contracts
April 2022 Contracts
% Change
2023 YTD ADV
2022 YTD ADV
% Change
Equity Options
384,604,951
436,975,760
-12.0%
22,783,092
23,786,893
-4.2%
ETF Options
308,942,605
294,430,211
4.9%
18,258,627
15,396,800
18.6%
Index Options
67,261,317
46,973,323
43.2%
3,604,300
2,415,624
49.2%
Total Options
760,808,873
778,379,294
-2.3%
44,646,019
41,599,317
7.3%
Futures
3,538,461
4,372,707
-19.1%
221,283
246,978
-10.4%
Total Volume
764,347,334
782,752,001
-2.4%
44,867,302
41,846,295
7.2%
Securities Lending
April 2023 Avg. Daily Loan Value
April 2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value
% Change
April 2023 Total Transactions
April 2022 Total Transactions
% Change
Market Loan Hedge Total
132,318,643,460
134,242,717,203
-1.4%
184,553
189,502
-2.6%
Additional Data
- Market share volume by exchange
- Open interest
- Historical volume statistics
The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.
