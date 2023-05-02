Experts will explain how to implement verified credentials for external users and deploy passwordless for customer facing applications
1Kosmos, the only company that unifies identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced that Mike Engle, Chief Strategy Officer will present a session on verified credentials for vendors and contractors, and Huzefa Olia, Chief Operating Officer will discuss passwordless authentication for customer applications at the KuppingerCole European Identity and Cloud Conference, May 9-12 in Berlin.
WHO:
Mike Engle, Chief Strategy Officer for 1Kosmos, previously served as head of InfoSec for Lehman Brothers where he was instrumental in designing and implementing the bank's security program. As a co-founder of Bastille Networks, he helped raise over $40m in venture capital to create a powerhouse in the RF security sector.
WHAT:
Utilizing Verifiable Credentials for Vendors and Contractor Access
WHERE:
Berlin Congress Center, Alexanderstr. 11, 10178 Berlin
WHEN:
Utilizing Verifiable Credentials for Vendors and Contractor Access
HOW:
To schedule a conversation with 1Kosmos speakers, contact Marc Gendron at marc@mgpr.net or +1 617.877.7480.
About 1Kosmos
1Kosmos enables passwordless access for workers, customers and citizens to securely transact with digital services. By unifying identity proofing and strong authentication, the BlockID platform creates a distributed digital identity that prevents identity impersonation, account takeover and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences. BlockID is the only NIST, FIDO2, and iBeta biometrics certified platform that performs millions of authentications daily for some of the largest banks, telecommunications and healthcare organizations in the world. The company is funded by Forgepoint Capital and Gula Tech Adventures with headquarters in East Brunswick, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005283/en/
Contacts:
Media:
Marc Gendron
Marc Gendron PR for 1Kosmos
617.877.7480
marc@mgpr.net