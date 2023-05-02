Experts will explain how to implement verified credentials for external users and deploy passwordless for customer facing applications

1Kosmos, the only company that unifies identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced that Mike Engle, Chief Strategy Officer will present a session on verified credentials for vendors and contractors, and Huzefa Olia, Chief Operating Officer will discuss passwordless authentication for customer applications at the KuppingerCole European Identity and Cloud Conference, May 9-12 in Berlin.

WHO: Mike Engle, Chief Strategy Officer for 1Kosmos, previously served as head of InfoSec for Lehman Brothers where he was instrumental in designing and implementing the bank's security program. As a co-founder of Bastille Networks, he helped raise over $40m in venture capital to create a powerhouse in the RF security sector.



Huzefa Olia, Chief Operating Officer for 1Kosmos is a recognized expert in Identity Access Management. He previously held senior management roles at global identity management services provider Simeio, cyber risk management vendor Brinqa and identity compliance management vendor Vaau (acquired by Sun). WHAT: Utilizing Verifiable Credentials for Vendors and Contractor Access

The W3C Verifiable Credential standard is gaining traction in many circles. In this session Mike Engle will explain how organizations can use this standard today to enable contractors and partners to safely access their internal systems, while providing a more secure and user-friendly alternative to federated authentication.



Passwordless helps reduce account takeover fraud, provides better security and reduces end-user friction. But each organization faces its own set of challenges when deploying customer facing passwordless because of the unique user journeys they must support. In this session Huzefa Olia will present best practices an organization can follow to smooth the transition to passwordless access for customer-based applications. WHERE: Berlin Congress Center, Alexanderstr. 11, 10178 Berlin WHEN: Utilizing Verifiable Credentials for Vendors and Contractor Access

Wednesday, May 10 at 3:45pm

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 3:30pm HOW: To schedule a conversation with 1Kosmos speakers, contact Marc Gendron at marc@mgpr.net or +1 617.877.7480.

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos enables passwordless access for workers, customers and citizens to securely transact with digital services. By unifying identity proofing and strong authentication, the BlockID platform creates a distributed digital identity that prevents identity impersonation, account takeover and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences. BlockID is the only NIST, FIDO2, and iBeta biometrics certified platform that performs millions of authentications daily for some of the largest banks, telecommunications and healthcare organizations in the world. The company is funded by Forgepoint Capital and Gula Tech Adventures with headquarters in East Brunswick, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

