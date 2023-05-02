Columbus, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2023) - Better For You Wellness, Inc. (OTCQB: BFYW) ("Better For You Wellness" or the "Company"), an Ohio-based company focused on the rapidly-growing $1.5T wellness industry, is pleased to announce that Stephen Letourneau, Chief Branding Officer and Director of Better For You Wellness, will be participating in a panel discussion at the upcoming LUXE PACK New York 2023 20th Anniversary Event taking place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

As a thought leader in luxe skincare and wellness, Letourneau has spoken at intimate gatherings for the press, financial institutions, and C-Suite panels to discuss the global skincare and wellness trends and how the different international markets will embrace and amplify the space.

The 2023 edition marks LUXE PACK New York's industry inauguration 20 editions ago. The trade show platform is a sought-after B2B event for the largest U.S. luxury brands within all sectors, including cosmetics, fragrance, wine & spirits, fine food, and technology, to explore and source new packaging suppliers, materials, and products.

Stephen Letourneau will participate in a panel discussion titled "Converting Sales with a Luxury Buyer" on Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 2:00 PM ET to 2:50 PM EST, alongside Sheri Koetting, Co-Founder and Chief Strategist of MSLK, Alicia Grande - Founder and CEO of Grande Cosmetics, and Danielle Raynor, Founder and CEO of Lavanila.

The panel discussion will uncover three critical areas of content and storytelling consumers must feel confident purchasing from a luxury brand for the first time. Additionally, panelists will review today's best practices to address these motivators.

"I look forward to representing Better For You Wellness at the upcoming LUXE PACK event in New York City alongside such esteemed industry peers to discuss the global skincare and wellness trends and how the different international markets will embrace and amplify the space," commented Mr. Letourneau. "The event will be a great opportunity to learn and share industry insights and define the luxe space over the next five years that traverse the broader consumer market over the next decade. Luxe PACK is a tremendous opportunity for networking and business development."

About Better For You Wellness, Inc.

Better For You Wellness, Inc. (OTCQB: BFYW) is a Columbus, Ohio-based Company pursuing a dual buy-and-build model within the wellness industry. Better For You Wellness, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, builds and operates digitally native, mission-driven brands within the clean beauty sector, including Mango Moi. Learn more at https://BFYW.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could," "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results may vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions, or other future performance suggested in this press release. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed with SEC (https://www.sec.gov/).

Contact:

Better For You Wellness, Inc.

Ian James, CEO

investors@bfyw.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164529