New and Improved Wirkn to Accelerate Hourly Hiring

Wirkn doubles down on thesis that all hourly hiring is truly local and mobile-first

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Hourly recruitment is vastly different from corporate hiring: It is more decentralized, informal, local, seasonal, and transactional. Wirkn's latest 3.0 release builds upon these differences to accelerate and improve retail, restaurant, mall, hospitality, and franchise hiring right in your neighborhood.

Making Hiring Faster for Managers

Hiring managers no longer have time to track down paper resumes, voicemail messages, or cross-platform applications. Wirkn's experience shows that they want an app that centralizes all applications and allows them to filter candidates by availability, skills, and locations. Wirkn caters to all of this with a community of 500k+ hourly job seekers.

It promotes video introductions to prescreen candidates, unified messaging that supports custom candidate messaging, and workflows that bring the experience together. Support for centralized or decentralized recruitment adapts to different recruitment models and regional differences. Wirkn's newly released Hiring Manager Companion app (iOS + Android) allows organizations of any size to bring this functionality together to manage field recruitment with ease and speed.

Making Applying Easy for Candidates

Today's candidates want easy. They want to apply via their phone in seconds, not minutes. They want to see available jobs on a map so they can apply based on location preferences rather than having to fill out multiple fields. They want acknowledgment that an actual person received their application. They are OK with submitting a video introduction, and they prefer back-and-forth messaging with the Hiring Manager over jumping on a call. Wirkn's new and improved candidate experience is enhanced to get the word out quickly to local candidates and yield quality applicants, all the while providing a more on-brand experience.



Making Wirkn Accessible to Businesses of All Sizes

Wirkn's latest release supports Freemium adoption, whereby any business in Canada or the United States can set up their frontline hiring channel instantly and start recruiting for free. The aim is to democratize recruiting tools to help make frontline positions more accessible to all candidates and all employers. Employers can upgrade at any point for $29/month to unlock more functionality or publish more open positions. Enterprise options exist for larger organizations transforming their hourly recruitment channel.

Claim your Brand on Wirkn

Businesses can start by claiming their brand and linking their Wirkn job board to their website and social channels, creating a more modern and inviting candidate experience. Their account allows them to post one job for free (forever) and grants access to a hiring dashboard, a custom Now Hiring QR code to display in their window and at the cash, unified messaging, and applicant sourcing tools to respond on-the-fly to interested candidates. A set of KPIs allows Employers to identify the best candidate sources and optimize their omnichannel and physical recruitment strategies. All the tools to properly manage field recruitment have been built into the Wirkn platform and Hiring Manager companion App.

Commitment to Mall Transformation

Wirkn's growing ecosystem of mall customers will benefit from all the innovations in Wirkn 3.0. Already, many power users within malls that rely on Wirkn to staff up have adopted Wirkn's Companion App to hire candidates faster. In the coming months, mall job boards will get a facelift to enhance the candidate experience, generate more candidate traffic, and further anchor malls in the local communities they serve. The application addresses the need for malls to provide a modern way to attract the next generation of mall-based employees.

"We value our partnership with Wirkn because it helps solve one of our clients' biggest post-pandemic challenges: staffing. CF has always been committed to services that meaningfully support our clients, and connecting retailers with candidates ensures our shopping center community continues to thrive", explains Caleigh Silmser, Senior Manager, Brand at Cadillac Fairview.

Wirkn's Commitment to Frontline Workforce

Humanizing the recruitment of hourly staff is a central tenet of Wirkn's thesis. Attracting and retaining a thriving hourly workforce drives more robust profits, better service, and a more on-brand experience. Employers who deploy Wirkn benefit in many ways:

Access to a growing talent pool of 500k+ hourly candidates

Leverage Wirkn's proprietary algorithms to post across job boards, Google, and social media

Encourage conversions via a digital-first, hyperlocal experience designed to drive applications

Leverage video introductions to allow strong candidates to rise to the top

Make Hiring Managers part of the solution with tools designed to allow them to triage candidates faster

Wirkn will be working closely with malls, retailers, restaurants, neighborhood associations, and franchises over the coming quarters to get more employers onboard and generate more candidate traffic.

Test drive Wirkn today

Employers can claim their brand on Wirkn.com and post their first job for free by signing up at hiring.wirkn.com

Candidates can find open jobs at wirkn.com.

Larger brands and franchises looking to improve their candidate reach and flow should email sales@wirkn.com .

Media inquiries? Write to us: media@wirkn.com .

About Us

Founded in Montreal, Wirkn is a dynamic hyperlocal recruiting app transforming hourly recruitment for malls, restaurants, retail, and hospitality. Our team is committed to making the job search and hiring process straightforward, more efficient, and enjoyable for everyone involved, starting with the Hiring Manager. Try Wirkn for free today at wirkn.com

