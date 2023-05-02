United Nations Global Compact: 1,000 Signatories Join the UN Global Compact Network USA in Advancing the Corporate Sustainability Initiative of the UN Secretary-General

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / The UN Global Compact Network USA (Network USA), the American chapter of the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, is pleased to announce that it now has 1,000 signatories in its network. This milestone reflects the private sector's commitment to advancing sustainable and responsible business practices in the US and the potential for American companies to drive progress.

Network USA was founded in 2007 as the local chapter of the United Nations Global Compact, a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General that calls on companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with the UN Global Compact Ten Principles and the ambition of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In the years since, Network USA has grown rapidly and scaled its work in the US market. Its participants now represent more than $5 trillion in revenue.

To help advance its mission, Network USA tapped David Fiss as Head of Engagement and promoted Claudia Herbert Colfer to Head of Programming. Colfer joined Network USA in 2020 and has been instrumental in helping the organization grow and enhance its programmatic offerings.

Fiss brings more than ten years of experience in corporate relations and sustainability. Previously, he served as Director of Corporate Relations, Partnerships & Strategy at Sustainable Brands. While there, Fiss worked with the board, membership and key brands to drive engagement and business transformation. In his new role, Fiss will design and manage Network USA's engagement strategies with US companies and organizations.

"I'm looking forward to working with the private sector in aligning itself with the mission and principles of the United Nations," said Fiss. "There are tremendous opportunities for US companies to lead in developing solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges. I'm eager to support their sustainability journey through the multi-stakeholder engagement and programmatic offerings that exist within the UN Global Compact."

Network USA supports its signatories with the tools, programs, and collaborative space to enable change. Its Accelerator Programs and Peer Learning Groups are specially designed to help companies further their corporate sustainability leadership.

To support this work, Network USA also hired the following specialists: Jessica Tuquero, Communications Manager; Christine Cavallo, Engagement Coordinator; Mallory Cannon, Climate & Environment Associate; and Jessica Feoli, SDGs & Events Associate.

"This is an exciting time to join Network USA," said Adam Gordon, Interim Executive Director of Network USA. "Our staff, signatories and partners are energized behind our shared mission of mobilizing a global movement of responsible companies to create the world we want. There is no better community to build a practical and ambitious framework for a sustainable world, and there is no better time to do it than now."

"Since joining the UN Global Compact in 2020, I have seen Network USA impressively increase participation by over 35 percent, which is a testament to the organization's ability to engage with all industries and sectors of the economy," said Sanda Ojiambo, Executive Director and CEO of the UN Global Compact. "Strong participation from US companies is crucial in accomplishing the ambitious goals set forth by the UN and aligning on our collective efforts of uniting businesses for a better world."

About the UN Global Compact USA

The UN Global Compact Network USA is the Local Network chapter of the United Nations Global Compact. As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact calls for companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with the Ten Principles in human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the collective global impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With over 21,000 signatories based in over 160 countries and 69 Local Networks, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative - one Global Compact uniting businesses for a better world.

For more information, follow @globalcompactusa on social media and visit our website at https://www.globalcompactusa.org/.

Contact: Jessica Tuquero, +1-646-573-7377, jessica@globalcompactusa.org

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from United Nations Global Compact on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: United Nations Global Compact

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/united-nations-global-compact

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: United Nations Global Compact

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/752461/1000-Signatories-Join-the-UN-Global-Compact-Network-USA-in-Advancing-the-Corporate-Sustainability-Initiative-of-the-UN-Secretary-General