Precision Farming Software Market Zooms Towards Million-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 3264 Million by 2030: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Precision Farming Software Market Size By Offering (Hardware, Software), By Technology (Guidance Technology, Remote Sensing), By Application (Yield Monitoring, Field Mapping), By Geographic Scope & Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Precision Farming Software Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Precision Farming Software Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 1182 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3264 Million by the end of the forecast period.





Precision Farming Software Market: An Innovative Solution to Address Farming Challenges

The Precision Farming Software Market is set to witness a significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing adoption of precision farming techniques. Precision farming is an innovative method of farming that uses various equipment such as GPS, GIS, and Decision Support Systems. This method of farming has revolutionized the agriculture industry by addressing challenges such as loss of natural resources, degradation of the environment, and others.

Developed regions such as the US and Europe have largely relied on precision farming, and the market is expected to expand in developing regions as well. The Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), GPS-guided agricultural machinery, Geographical Information Systems (GIS), and Remote Sensing are some of the advantages of precision farming. With the introduction of Internet of Things (IoT), Global Positioning System (GPS), and remote sensing application control for farming processes like irrigation and plowing, precision farming has become even more effective.

Internet of Things (IoT) has particularly assisted farmers in effective crop monitoring by providing real-time data on the temperature, environment, and water content of the soil. By using different sensors for real-time data monitoring, IoT helps farmers in decision-making based on data such as harvesting times, crop market rates, and soil management. The market for precision farming software is estimated to benefit during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of these innovative technologies.

Key players in the precision farming software market include AGCO, Agjunction, AG Leader Technology, Cropmetrics, Deere & Company, Dickey-john Corporation, SST Development Group, Teejet Technologies, Topcon Positioning Systems, and Trimble. These companies are focused on expanding their product portfolio, improving their financial statements, benchmarking and SWOT analysis, and implementing key development strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to gain a competitive edge in the market.

In conclusion, precision farming software is an innovative solution to address farming challenges and increase productivity. The market for precision farming software is expected to grow in the coming years, with key players investing in the development of new technologies and expansion strategies.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Precision Farming Software Market into Offering, Technology, Application, And Geography.

Precision Farming Software Market, by Offering

Hardware



Software



Services

Precision Farming Software Market, by Technology

Guidance Technology



Remote Sensing



Variable-Rate Technology

Precision Farming Software Market, by Application

Yield Monitoring



Field Mapping



Weather Tracking & Forecasting



Others

Precision Farming Software Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

