EQS-Ad-hoc: learnd SE / Key word(s): Takeover

learnd SE: market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) Acquisition of Complete Energy Controls Ltd by learnd Limited



02-May-2023 / 17:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) Acquisition of Complete Energy Controls Ltd by learnd Limited Luxembourg, May 02, 2023 - learnd limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of learnd SE, today has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire the entire issued share capital of Complete Energy Controls Ltd, a private company limited by shares incorporated in Scotland (the "Target") from its current shareholders (the "Transaction"). The Target operates in the field of building controls, energy and remote management solutions. With the Transaction, learnd SE is successfully expanding its business activities in the United Kingdom in line with its strategy to selectively pursue M&A opportunities in order to complete strategic acquisitions and partnerships to consolidate the building management systems market and expand its operations geographically. The consideration consists of a low-single digit million-pound sterling amount plus an aggregate of 201,616 treasury shares in learnd SE to be transferred and delivered to the sellers by learnd SE. The completion of the Transaction is expected to occur on the date hereof subject to customary closing conditions. Company Contact:

Jennifer Rudder

5, Heienhaff

L-1736 Senningerberg

Luxembourg

jennifer.rudder@learnd.co.uk Media Contact:

Jobst Honig

FGS Global

+49 171 86 29 967

jobst@fgsglobal.com

Important Notice This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of the Company ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of the Company and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.



