Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2023) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') is pleased to announce that the senior management will be hosting a webinar on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 1:00 pm EDT / 10:00 PDT. The webinar will focus on the Company's year-end financial results and provide valuable insights into the Company's outlook.

Please be advised that the webinar date has changed from Wednesday, May 3, 2023, to Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Webinar Details:

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Time: 1:00 pm EDT/ 10:00 am PDT

Link to register:

https://datametrex.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NGZpg_MaT1WuEhCPm_2Kzw

The Company invites investors to join the webinar and gain insights into the Company's financial performance and growth strategy.

For those who are unable to attend the live session, a recording of the webinar will be made available on the Datametrex website.

"We are excited to share our year-end financial results and company outlook with our valued investors. This webinar will provide an excellent opportunity for management to engage with investors and provide insights into our future plans and strategy," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused Company with exposure to artificial intelligence, GPT technology, machine learning, and telehealth and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex's mission is to develop innovative tools and solutions that facilitate the adoption of new standards of protocols using artificial intelligence and health diagnostics. Leveraging these technologies enables companies to proactively address issues related to supply chain management and enhance their overall operational efficiency with predictive and preventive technologies. In addition to the Company's existing portfolio of technologies, the Company recently ventured into the electric vehicle (EV) market, reflecting its commitment to sustainability and clean energy.

Datametrex prides itself on its forward-thinking approach and the ability to develop progressive solutions that address the most pressing challenges facing businesses today. Datametrex is committed to supporting clients in achieving their goals and helping them stay ahead of the curve in an ever-changing business landscape.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

To learn more about how our AI is used in Cyber Security, Telehealth, and EV, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApFk3sWAXtg.

