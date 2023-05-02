DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / The role of a nonprofit board member is one that comes with great responsibility. Serving on a nonprofit board is not just an opportunity, but a duty to help drive change both within and outside the organization. Raj Kalyandurg , a Dallas-based private wealth advisor who has worked with several nonprofits, including The Salvation Army, outlines three key points on how to create value and impact as a nonprofit board member.

Understanding and Upholding the Mission

Board members must wholeheartedly embrace and support the mission of the nonprofit organization they serve. Raj Kalyandurg has worked extensively with The Salvation Army and Pratham, a nonprofit that strives to enhance education for underprivileged children in India. Both organizations exemplify his dedication. Pratham's education work in India is especially important to Raj as only 24% of adults are financially literate. He has consistently shown a strong commitment to these organizations' specific missions, ensuring their focus on effecting meaningful change. Pratham's mission is - "every child in school and learning well," and The Salvation Army is committed to meet human need wherever, whenever, and however, they can.

"Grasping the nonprofit's mission is vital. As board members, it's our duty to make sure the organization stays true to its core values and objectives," Raj Kalyandurg explains. By adhering to the mission, board members like Raj Kalyandurg can help nonprofits create a lasting impact in the communities they serve.

Transparency and Communication

Openness and collaboration are crucial aspects of serving on a nonprofit board. Board members must work closely with stakeholders, including financial donors and staff, and volunteers, to ensure the organization's activities are transparent and well-executed. Effective boards are resources that support the nonprofit's leadership team, not a replacement for them, further underscoring the importance of collaborative communication.

Raj Kalyandurg stresses the significance of open communication, saying, "As a board member, it's essential to foster a culture of trust and transparency. We need to keep everyone informed of our progress, challenges, and successes so that all stakeholders feel engaged and devoted to the cause." By nurturing an atmosphere of openness and accountability, nonprofit boards can forge strong connections with their supporters and create lasting change.

Strategic Planning

Active participation in strategic planning is a crucial requirement for serving on a nonprofit board. To ensure the organization's long-term sustainability, board members must collaborate to establish clear goals and objectives, develop a coherent vision, and create a roadmap to achieve the nonprofit's mission, including its financial vitality and viability to serve its mission.

According to Raj Kalyandurg , every board member must have a clear vision of the future and plan accordingly. Setting goals and objectives enables nonprofits to remain focused, efficient, and effective in carrying out their mandate. A well-defined strategy also helps nonprofit boards navigate challenges and continue making a positive impact on society.

Serving on a nonprofit board is both an opportunity and a responsibility. Upholding the mission, promoting transparency and communication, and engaging in strategic planning are essential to driving change and making a lasting difference.

