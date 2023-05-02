Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.05.2023
Breaking News am Dienstagmorgen: Diese Aktie vor massiver Neubewertung?
RUBIS: 8 June 2023 Combined Shareholders' Meeting - Availability of the preparatory documents

DJ RUBIS: 8 June 2023 Combined Shareholders' Meeting - Availability of the preparatory documents

RUBIS RUBIS: 8 June 2023 Combined Shareholders' Meeting - Availability of the preparatory documents 02-May-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, 2 May 2023, 17:45 pm

8 JUNE 2023 COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

AVAILABILITY OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS

The Rubis shareholders are invited to attend the Combined Shareholders' Meeting that will take place on:

Thursday 8 June 2023 at 2:00 pm

at Eurosites Salle Wagram- 39, avenue de Wagram - 75017 Paris

Shareholders may now send written questions by registered letter with an acknowledgement of receipt or by email ( ag@rubis.fr), justifying their shareholders' status with a shareholder certificate. These questions have to be received by Friday 2 June 2023.

The agenda, the resolutions and the ways of attending and voting at this Shareholders' Meeting are set out in the notice of meeting (Avis de réunion) published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires ("BALO") on 28 April 2023. It is also available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr/en in the section: "Shareholders - General Meeting - 2023 General Meeting"). Another notice of meeting (Avis de convocation) will be published in a legal gazette and in the BALO on 17 May 2023.

Documents and information relating to this Shareholders' Meeting are at shareholders' disposal under the conditions specified by current laws and regulations and available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr/en in the section: "Shareholders - General Meeting - 2023 General Meeting").

This Shareholders' Meeting will be broadcasted live and in full on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr/en). 

Contact 
RUBIS - Legal department 
Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: 8 June 2023 Combined Shareholders' Meeting - Availability of the preparatory documents 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   RUBIS 
       46, rue Boissière 
       75116 Paris 
       France 
Phone:    +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:     +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:    investors@rubis.fr 
Internet:   www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:     FR0013269123 
Euronext   RUI 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms 
       of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM 
EQS News ID: 1622307 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1622307 02-May-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1622307&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2023 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
