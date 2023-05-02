DJ RUBIS: 8 June 2023 Combined Shareholders' Meeting - Availability of the preparatory documents

Paris, 2 May 2023, 17:45 pm

8 JUNE 2023 COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

AVAILABILITY OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS

The Rubis shareholders are invited to attend the Combined Shareholders' Meeting that will take place on:

Thursday 8 June 2023 at 2:00 pm

at Eurosites Salle Wagram- 39, avenue de Wagram - 75017 Paris

Shareholders may now send written questions by registered letter with an acknowledgement of receipt or by email ( ag@rubis.fr), justifying their shareholders' status with a shareholder certificate. These questions have to be received by Friday 2 June 2023.

The agenda, the resolutions and the ways of attending and voting at this Shareholders' Meeting are set out in the notice of meeting (Avis de réunion) published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires ("BALO") on 28 April 2023. It is also available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr/en in the section: "Shareholders - General Meeting - 2023 General Meeting"). Another notice of meeting (Avis de convocation) will be published in a legal gazette and in the BALO on 17 May 2023.

Documents and information relating to this Shareholders' Meeting are at shareholders' disposal under the conditions specified by current laws and regulations and available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr/en in the section: "Shareholders - General Meeting - 2023 General Meeting").

This Shareholders' Meeting will be broadcasted live and in full on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr/en).

Contact RUBIS - Legal department Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

