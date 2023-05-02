Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.05.2023
Breaking News am Dienstagmorgen: Diese Aktie vor massiver Neubewertung?
WKN: 806919 | ISIN: BE0003754687 | Ticker-Symbol: IJX
Frankfurt
02.05.23
17:20 Uhr
30,500 Euro
-0,500
-1,61 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
02.05.2023
02.05.2023 | 18:22
99 Leser
Vastned Belgium: Interim statement from the Board of Directors for the first quarter of 2023

• EPRA earnings of € 0.69 per share for the first quarter of 2023, compared to € 0.63 per share for the same period previous financial year.

• Real estate portfolio stable in value compared to the previous financial year.

• High occupancy rate of 99.5% underlines the quality of the real estate portfolio.

• € 47.7 million of unused credit facilities available.

• A low debt ratio of 25% provides solid protection for 2023.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Interim statement as per 31.03.2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/39a3cc57-6652-4468-9243-3ae247c373f2)

