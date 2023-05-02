Vastned Belgium: Interim statement from the Board of Directors for the first quarter of 2023

• EPRA earnings of € 0.69 per share for the first quarter of 2023, compared to € 0.63 per share for the same period previous financial year.
• Real estate portfolio stable in value compared to the previous financial year.
• High occupancy rate of 99.5% underlines the quality of the real estate portfolio.
• € 47.7 million of unused credit facilities available.
• A low debt ratio of 25% provides solid protection for 2023.
Full press release:
Attachment
- Interim statement as per 31.03.2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/39a3cc57-6652-4468-9243-3ae247c373f2)