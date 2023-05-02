LHYFE: Shareholders' Annual General Meeting documents available

Nantes (France) - 2 May 2023 - 06.00 pm. - Lhyfe shareholders (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), one of the world's pioneers in the production of green and renewable hydrogen to decarbonize industry and mobility, are informed that the Annual General Meeting to take place, on first notice:

Tuesday 23 May 2023 at 9.00 pm.

At la Cité des Congrès de Nantes,

5 rue de Valmy, 44000 Nantes.

The meeting notice of the General Meeting, containing the agenda and draft resolutions, was published on 17 April 2023 in the "BALO" (number 46). This notice is available under the Investors, Annual general meetings section , of Lhyfe's website.

The convening notice of the General Meeting will be published in the BALO bulletin to be issued on 5 May 2023. This notice will also be available under the Investors, Annual general meetings section , of Lhyfe's website.

The documents (in French) required by the law Code are available to shareholders at the company's headquarters (1 ter mail Pablo Picasso, 44000 Nantes, France) and under the Investors, Annual general meetings section , of Lhyfe's website.

From the date of the convening notice of the General Meeting and up to and including the fifth day before the General Meeting, any shareholder may ask the Company to send him/her the documents and information mentioned in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Code de commerce, by simple request addressed to Uptevia - Service Assemblées Générales - Immeuble FLORES - 12 place des Etats-Unis CS 40083 - 92549 Montrouge Cedex. Shareholders must provide proof of their status as such by sending a certificate of account registration.

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group dedicated to the energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects aim to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and to enter into a virtuous energy model allowing the decarbonization of entire sectors of industry and mobility.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first industrial green hydrogen production site in direct connection with a wind farm. In 2022, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first pilot platform for green hydrogen production at sea.

Lhyfe is present in 11 European countries and has 149 employees at the end of 2022. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).

For more information go to Lhyfe.com

------------------------



