Sensiba San Filippo LLP: Sensiba San Filippo Welcomes Five New Partners

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Sensiba San Filippo LLP (SSF), a Top 100 U.S.-based accounting and business consulting firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of five new partners effective May 1, 2023.

The largest group of partner promotions in the firm's 45-year history reflects SSF's ongoing commitment to expanding its offerings to serve clients more effectively. These promotions grow the firm's partners to 24, nearly half of which are women-well above the accounting industry average.

"We are proud and pleased to welcome these distinguished professionals to our partnership," says John Sensiba, Managing Partner of Sensiba San Filippo. "This is our largest class of new partners, reflecting our growth in recent years. All five have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to not only to serving clients but also to our firm's people-first focus of serving fellow team members and our communities."

Brian Beal, CISSP, CISA

Partner, Risk Assurance Services

Brian Beal leads SSF's Risk Assurance Services. As a former web developer and information security officer, Beal assists clients in managing security, privacy, and confidentiality risk. Beal is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and Certified Information System Auditor (CISA).

Misha Kelly

Audit Partner

Misha Kelly specializes in financial statement audit engagements of venture capital funds ranging from emerging manager funds through large institutional multi-fund entities investing in technology, life sciences, real estate, and other high-growth sectors.

Yuri Li

Tax Partner

Yuri Li works extensively with technology clients, including software, hardware, SaaS, and life science companies. She assists with tax planning, consulting, compliance, and accounting for income taxes under ASC 740. She is a licensed CPA in the states of Massachusetts and California and is fluent in English and Mandarin.

Jodie Rolih

Tax Partner

Jodie Rolih joined SSF in 2018 after serving as a principal at the forensic and financial accounting firm Hemming Morse, LLP. Rolih is based in our Fresno office and specializes in tax planning, compliance, and consulting for high-net-worth individuals, multi-generational family groups, and privately held small and medium size businesses in various industries. She is also a Certified Public Accountant and holds the Certified in Financial Forensics designation.

Fiona Wu

Tax Partner

Fiona Wu is dedicated to serving venture capital clients. Wu provides tax compliance and consulting services to her venture capital fund clients across the U.S. Wu, a licensed CPA in California, is fluent in English and Mandarin.

About Sensiba San Filippo

Sensiba San Filippo's comprehensive accounting, tax, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, navigate complexity, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. We're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and prepare to embrace emerging opportunities. As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. We support our clients' international accounting, auditing, tax, and consulting needs as an independent member of Morison Global. For more information, visit ssfllp.com .

