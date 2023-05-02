iC Consult Group: iC Consult Americas Appoints Jonathan Edwards as CEO

Strengthening Its Position as the Leading IAM Consultancy and System Integrator in the U.S.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / iC Consult Americas, a subsidiary of iC Consult Group, the world's leading Identity and Access Management (IAM) consultancy and system integrator, and managed services provider for IAM, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Edwards as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Jonathan Edwards succeeds Brad Kirkpatrick in the role.





Jonathan Edwards

Jonathan Edwards brings with him an impressive track record in consulting, delivery, and strategy. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President of Professional Services at iC Consult and as Vice President of Strategy and Consulting at SecureITsource, a company acquired by iC Consult in 2021.

Under Jonathan's leadership, iC Consult Americas will focus on further growth in North America and expanding the IAM Managed Services, Implementation, and Advisory portfolio. This strategic direction aligns with the company's commitment to providing customers with the most advanced and secure IAM solutions.

Commenting on the appointment, Jürgen Biermann, CEO of iC Consult Group, said, "I am confident in Jonathan's ability to lead iC Consult Americas to new heights. His extensive experience and deep understanding of our industry make him the ideal choice for this role. We're proud to have a homegrown talent like Jonathan take the helm of our U.S. operations."

Jonathan Edwards added, "I am honored to be appointed as the new CEO of iC Consult Americas. I look forward to working with our talented team to expand our reach, deliver exceptional value to our customers, and reinforce our position as the market leader in IAM solutions."

Background: iC Consult's Growth Strategy

iC Consult is one of the world's leading service and consulting companies specializing in IAM. Serving as a trusted advisor in all aspects of IAM, iC Consult offers a broad portfolio of solutions with deep technical expertise. The Managed Services offerings ensure that clients can maximize their investment in IAM solutions. The company, which has been held by The Carlyle Group as a majority owner since 2021, employs more than 800 people across 12 countries worldwide and is currently rapidly driving the internationalization of its business, to support its wider global growth objective.

Interested readers can find further information at https://www.ic-consult.com/en/.

About iC Consult

iC Consult is the world's leading independent consultancy, systems integrator, and managed services provider for Identity & Access Management with more than 800 employees worldwide. We are committed to excellence and innovation, and with the best-in-class technology in the IAM space, we provide our customers with next-level cybersecurity solutions. Our service portfolio covers Managed Services for IAM, including advisory, architecture, implementation, integration, support, and operations. iC Consult is headquartered in Germany with offices in Switzerland, Austria, France, Belgium, Spain, Bulgaria, the UK, the U.S., Canada, India, and China. The world's largest brands trust in our expertise, to secure and manage their most valuable assets: their identities.

