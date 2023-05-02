New global CoE for AI and open-source technology established in Athens to develop talent for machine learning and analytics

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced a significant investment to establish new Global Center of Excellence (CoE) for HPE Ezmeral Software in Athens, Greece. This new global CoE will be integrated into the HPE Ezmeral Software business and enhances its global support capabilities for enterprise customers. The team of open source and data engineers and developers will help organizations around the world apply artificial intelligence (AI), data and advanced analytics in a range of industries including financial services, government, medical research, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and autonomous transportation.

Greece is a burgeoning global hub of innovation with a dynamic ecosystem of technology companies and is encouraging investment in the technology sector. The country has developed a highly skilled talent pool ready to meet the global demand for AI solutions. HPE recently opened more than 30 new positions for software engineers and developers who have extensive skills and experience in open-source tools, including the MLOps platform, Kubeflow, to bolster this new CoE and has already successfully filled most roles.

"We are delighted to establish this new HPE Global Center of Excellence in Greece and take advantage of the available software talent and growing technology ecosystem in the country," said Michalis Kassimiotis, managing director, HPE Greece Cyprus. "With this investment, we bring together talent and technology to foster innovation and help companies and institutions around the world extract more value from the growing volumes of data across their organizations."

The HPE Ezmeral Software portfolio extends the edge-to-cloud data management and analytics capabilities of the HPE GreenLake platform and provides organizations with the foundation for data analytics, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) projects.

"Enterprises across the globe are launching analytics and AI/ML initiatives, but most lack the in-house IT and data science talent to deliver at scale," said Mohan Rajagopalan, vice president and general manager, HPE Ezmeral Software. "With this new CoE, HPE is strengthening our commitment and investment in the open-source tools and data science talent necessary for customers to operationalize analytics and AI across their enterprise. The new team brings together the most talented group of developers from the Kubeflow community with deep containers and data skillsets -- naturally complementing our Unified Analytics and Data Fabric offerings."

The new HPE Ezmeral Software CoE in Greece complements existing capabilities in other HPE global centers in open-source data science, analytics and engineering tools including Apache Airflow, Apache Spark, Apache Superset, Feast, MLFlow, Presto SQL and Ray.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com

