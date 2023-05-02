Dura Software Acquires Oxlo Systems, an Automotive Retail Software Provider, in Its Growing Portfolio

Dura Software Bolsters Business-to-Business Offerings With Its 12th Acquisition

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Dura Software, a leading acquirer of hyper-niche software companies, has announced the acquisition of Oxlo Systems, a provider of automotive retail software solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), car dealerships, and dealer software providers. This marks the 12th acquisition for Dura Software and represents a significant milestone for the software buyer as it continues to diversify its portfolio and expand its offerings in the business-to-business software sector.

Founded in 2004 and based in Broomfield, Colorado, Oxlo is highly regarded for its automotive retail technology tools, which include data integration and collection, as well as enterprise management tools. The company's solutions enable automotive organizations to tap into powerful business intelligence to drive success in a rapidly changing marketplace. Oxlo has built a loyal customer base that includes some of the world's largest automotive manufacturers, dealer groups, and dealer software providers, thanks to its highly reliable products and decades of experience in the industry.

Henry Tran, Dura executive since 2020, will become the CEO of Oxlo once the transition to Dura is complete. Tran's 20+ years of industry experience leading product, technology, and customer service teams, as well as his strong track record at Dura running technology for 6Connex, make him a great fit for Oxlo.

"Henry is a high-energy, innovative leader who consistently finds new ways to deliver strong results.These qualities coupled with his passion for the industry as a High Performance Driving Education (HPDE) instructor and a sports car enthusiast make him a great fit to lead Oxlo going forward," said Paul Salisbury, CEO of Dura.

"I'm honored to lead Oxlo in the new chapter," states Tran. "Their agile, customized, and proven technology promotes business success in the automotive industry and their team is second to none. After its transition to Dura, I envision Oxlo will increase its already substantial impact in this sector."

"The addition of Oxlo is exciting for Dura as it allows us to grow our expertise in the auto industry," said Salisbury. "The Oxlo team comes with decades of experience designing products and serving thousands of end users reliably in this highly demanding market."

The acquisition of Oxlo is a strategic move for Dura Software, which continues to expand its portfolio of software solutions in the business-to-business sector. Oxlo's industry experience and automotive technology paired with Dura's leadership and resources will take this product and customer base to the next level. First Hill Partners and Kutak Rock advised Oxlo on the transaction.

About Dura Software

Dura Software is an expert in acquiring, owning and operating "Hyper-Niche" software businesses. Over the coming years, Dura will work to continue to expand by acquiring additional great businesses and by generating sustained profitable growth from business operations. Dura Software is based in San Antonio and operates a portfolio of companies that includes: 6Connex, SecureVideo, dbtech, Lane, DVSAnalytics, Eventory, Moki, Nordic IT, Fenestrae, Revegy, and Vertex Systems. https://www.dura.software/contact-us

About Oxlo Systems

Oxlo Systems is a provider of automotive retail software solutions for OEMs, car dealerships, and dealer software providers, founded in 2004 and based in Colorado. The company's innovative solutions enable users to tap into powerful business intelligence to drive innovation and growth in the automotive industry. Oxlo has built a reputation for developing retail technology tools like data integration and collection, as well as enterprise management tools, to drive transformation in a rapidly changing marketplace.

