Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, today announced that the American Society of Gene Cell Therapy (ASGCT) has accepted 14 Sangamo abstracts for presentation at the 26th ASGCT Annual Meeting being held May 16-20, 2023, in-person in Los Angeles, CA and in a virtual format. Presentations will focus on the progression of Sangamo's pre-clinical programs, including data from the prioritized neurology programs Nav1.7 and Prion, innovations in the epigenetic regulation platform and advances in AAV capsid engineering for delivery.

"The data to be presented at ASGCT reflect important advances in areas core to our strategy, including epigenetic regulation for neurological disorders and engineered AAV capsids to potentially address the issues of delivery," said Jason Fontenot, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Sangamo. "We are excited to share such a depth of pre-clinical data and look forward to presenting the innovation that continues to emerge from our research efforts, to potentially deliver transformative medicines to patients in need."

Data to be presented at the ASGCT Annual Meeting include an oral presentation from Sangamo's flagship neurology epigenetic regulation program Nav1.7 to treat chronic neuropathic pain. This presentation will showcase how Sangamo is using an optimized zinc finger epigenetic repressor to specifically target and seek to reduce Nav1.7 expression in dorsal root ganglions to inhibit pain sensation in diseases of chronic neuropathic pain. Beginning with Nav1.7-associated small fiber neuralgia, with an estimated prevalence of at least 43,000 patients in the US, future success in this indication could subsequently enable the broadened use of this therapy to other neuropathic pain indications, regardless of the cause of the pain.

Additional presentations at the ASGCT Annual Meeting will showcase how Sangamo is advancing its proprietary zinc finger platform development efforts, including the use of zinc finger transcriptional regulators designed to reduce the expression of the Prion protein for the treatment of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. Sangamo will also present data from its proprietary AAV capsid discovery platform SIFTER, which enables the engineering of AAV capsids with the potential for highly improved central nervous system transduction efficiency, along with broader presentations showcasing Sangamo's latest genomic engineering platform evolution.

ASGCT Annual Meeting Presentations and Invited Sessions

Epigenetic Regulation for the Central Nervous System

Zinc Finger Transcriptional Regulator Mediated Repression of SCN9A Gene as a Therapeutic Approach for Painful Peripheral Neuropathies Abstract No. 32 Oral Presentation May 17; 3:45-4:00 pm PT

Engineered Zinc Finger Transcriptional Regulators Specifically Reduce Prion Expression and Extend Survival in an Aggressive Prion Disease Model Abstract No. 490 Poster Presentation May 17; 5:30-7:00 pm PT

Cell-Type Specific Reduction of Prion Expression in Neurons and Astrocytes Using Engineered Zinc Finger Transcriptional Regulators Abstract No. 1561 Poster Presentation May 19; 5:30-7:00 pm PT

Intercellular Zinc Finger Protein Delivery for Cross-Corrective Epigenetic Regulation in the CNS Abstract No. 1485 Poster Presentation May 19; 5:30-7:00 pm PT

Gene Activation Mediated by Zinc Finger Transcriptional Regulators (ZF-TRs) as a Therapeutic Approach for CNS Disorders Abstract No. 1057 Poster Presentation May 18; 5:30-7:00 pm PT



Viral Engineering for the Central Nervous System

Fitness Maturation of Engineered AAV Capsids STAC-102 and STAC-103 Enhances Central Nervous System Transduction after CSF Administration in Cynomolgus Macaques Abstract No. 1698 Poster Presentation May 19; 5:30-7:00 pm PT

Evolution of Blood-Brain Barrier Penetrant AAV Capsids in Non-Human Primates Using a Multiplexed Transcription Dependent Capsid Engineering Platform Abstract No. 1203 Poster Presentation May 18; 5:30-7:00 pm PT

Process and Platform Development for Production and Purification of CNS-Tropic Engineered AAV Capsids Abstract No. 1460 Poster Presentation May 19; 5:30-7:00 pm PT

Strategic Formulation Development for AAV Delivered Gene Therapies a Case Study Abstract No. 1186 Poster Presentation May 18; 5:30-7:00 pm PT



Genomic Engineering Platform Evolution

Engineered Zinc Finger Transcriptional Regulators Enable Robust and Reliable Epigenetic Regulation in the Mouse Brain Abstract No. 682 Poster Presentation May 17; 5:30-7:00 pm PT

Zinc Finger-Transcriptional Repressors Against Immune Checkpoint Molecules to Improve Anti-Tumor Activity of Gene-Modified T Cells Abstract No. 1680 Poster Presentation May 19; 5:30-7:00 pm PT

A Robust and Flexible Baculovirus-Insect Cell System for AAV Vector Production with Improved Yield, Capsid Ratios and Potency Abstract No. 471 Poster Presentation May 17; 5:30-7:00 pm PT



Assays to Support Clinical Programs

Overcoming the Effect of Previous Enzyme Replacement Therapy on the Detection of Anti-Transgene Protein Antibodies After Treatment with Gene Therapy Abstract No. 727 Poster Presentation May 17; 5:30-7:00 pm PT

Development of a Competitive Ligand-Binding Assay to Detect Neutralizing Antibodies Against Chimeric Antigen Receptor of Regulatory T Cells Abstract No. 891 Poster Presentation May 18; 5:30-7:00 pm PT



All abstracts for the ASGCT Annual Meeting are available on ASGCT's website.

