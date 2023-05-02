Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Pieris Pharmaceuticals to Host First Quarter 2023 Investor Call and Provide Corporate Update on May 10, 2023

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin® technology platform for respiratory diseases, cancer and other indications, today announced that it will host its first quarter 2023 investor call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 8:00 AM EDT to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update.

To access the call, participants may dial 866-682-6100 (Toll Free US & Canada) or +1 862-298-0702 (International) at least five minutes prior to the start of the call. Alternatively, a listen-only audio webcast of the call can be accessed HERE.

For those unable to participate in the conference call or listen to the webcast, a replay will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website, www.pieris.com.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals:

Pieris is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that combines leading protein engineering capabilities and deep understanding into molecular drivers of disease to develop medicines that drive local biology to produce superior clinical outcomes for patients. Our pipeline includes inhalable Anticalin proteins to treat respiratory diseases and locally-activated bispecifics for immuno-oncology. Proprietary to Pieris, Anticalinproteins are a novel class of therapeutics validated in the clinic and by respiratory and immuno-oncology focused partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies. For more information, visit www.pieris.com.

