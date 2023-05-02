The Chemours Company: Chemours Launches Ti-Pure TS-6700 to Help Coatings Producers Comply with Evolving Regulations

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / The Chemours Company ("Chemours") (NYSE:CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, today introduces Ti-Pure TS-6700, a high-performance, TMP- and TME-free TiO2 grade designed for waterborne architectural coatings applications.

Designed to meet the emerging sustainability requirements facing coating producers, Ti-Pure TS-6700 is TMP- and TME-free and is made with 100% renewable electricity Ti-Pure TS-6700 is designed and produced with a bio-based organic surface treatment that brings together pigment performance, paint processing, and sustainability. This grade meets current as well as anticipated regulatory and ecolabel requirements for materials. Ti-Pure TS-6700 is a drop-in replacement for blue undertone TiO2 grades used in waterborne architectural coatings and boasts excellent dispersibility and outstanding durability. For some formulations, additional processing and sustainability benefits may be achieved, such as reduced dispersant demand, faster wet-in time, and a reduction in grind energy.

"Regulators have made their intentions clear for manufacturers to begin making plans to eliminate TMP from product formulations. As such, Ti-Pure TS-6700 was developed to provide our coatings customers with a solution that meets these evolving requirements while still empowering them to create products with best-in-class performance," said Cristiana Borrelli, Senior Director, Global Technology and Marketing at Chemours. "This launch is a reflection of our commitment to serving as a true partner to our customers in support of their current sustainability goals while positioning them for long-term success by keeping an eye on future needs."

Ti-Pure TS-6700 is being produced with 100% renewable electricity to help customers advance their sustainability goals of reducing CO2 emissions. Ti-Pure TS-6700 is the newest grade in the Ti-Pure Sustainability (TS) series, a portfolio of products that feature sustainability-driven value propositions and support Chemours' aspiration to become the most sustainable TiO2 enterprise in the world. Ti-Pure TS-6700 will carry the health and wellness and climate impact product sustainability designations.

"At Chemours, we believe innovation that will move our industry forward must first and foremost center around the coatings producer. Only by deeply understanding their products, production processes, industry regulations, and ultimate goals can innovations be achieved that advance the state of coatings products," said Carlos Verdejo, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Chemours. "By meeting our customers' need to easily replace TMP grades used in ecolabel paints, we hope to build our customers' confidence in their ability to be compliant while advancing their sustainable product design."

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. We deliver customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Ti-Pure, Opteon, Freon, Teflon, Viton, Nafion, and Krytox. The company has approximately 6,400 employees and 29 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,300 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

