Bremen, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2023) - Digger Specialties Inc. (DSI), a leading manufacturer of outdoor living building products is announcing additional color options for its Designer Fencing system. DSI Designer Fencing combines the privacy of solid vinyl infill panels with the strength and durability of powder coated aluminum frames. The result is a premium quality fencing system that offers beauty and seclusion for a home or property.

Homeowners who desire a fencing system that protects family members and pets with privacy and stunning curb appeal will find their objectives met with DSI Designer Fencing. Designer Fencing solid vinyl panels feature attractive grooved verticals and come in fencing heights of 48", 60", and 72". Surrounding the Designer vinyl panels are aluminum frames and posts that provide durability and strength. Designer vinyl and aluminum fencing can also be used as a code approved pool enclosure. To add functionality to the Designer Fencing system, there are several aluminum frame gate options that are available. Designer fencing is backed by DSI's Aluminum Lifetime Limited Warranty.





Available in Two New Colors

Designer vinyl panels come in a variety of colors. Now, in addition to White, Tan, Mocha, Antique Beige and Cottage Grey colors, DSI has added Sienna which is a reddish brown and Storm which is a variegated gray color as additional color selection. Designer fencing vinyl panels are enclosed with contrasting or matching aluminum frames and components available in 12 standard AAMA 2604 colors.

Larry Boyts, DSI Vice President of Sales and Marketing stated that "As a result of growing interest in our Designer vinyl and aluminum privacy fencing, we are expanding our color options. For home and property owners who prefer attractive aesthetics and privacy in a fencing system, DSI Designer Fencing is the perfect option".

Information about Designer Fencing and other DSI products can be obtained by visiting diggerspecialties.com.

DSI is an industry leading manufacturer of aluminum and vinyl railing, aluminum and vinyl fencing, gates, composite, aluminum, and fiberglass architectural columns and outdoor lighting.

Contact:



Chris H. Beyer

Director Public Relations/Channel Marketing

DSI/Westbury aluminum railing

704-438-7998

cbeyer@dsiwestbury.com

diggerspecialties.com

