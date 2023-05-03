Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
Oliver Osswald, Region Head Latin America: "By acquiring PASA® we are further expanding our Solutions & Products business to become a leader in roofing systems in Latin America. It enables us to deliver more value for our customers from an innovation, performance and sustainability perspective. I am excited to welcome all 250 PASA® employees to the Holcim family."
With this acquisition Holcim is advancing its "Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth" with the goal to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30% of Group net sales by 2025, entering the most attractive segments of construction, from roofing systems to insulation and renovation.
About Holcim
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.
Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future.
Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:
End of Media Release
1622717 03.05.2023 CET/CEST