Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition

Holcim expands roofing in Latin America with PASA® acquisition



03.05.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Leading producer of roofing and waterproofing solutions

Highly regarded brand recognized for innovation, sustainability and quality

Accelerates Holcim's growth in Solutions & Products to reach 30% of Group net sales by 2025

Holcim acquires PASA®, a leading producer of roofing and waterproofing solutions in Mexico and Central America, with pro forma net sales of USD 38 million. As a leader in innovation, sustainability and quality, PASA® expands Holcim's roofing and waterproofing offer and strengthens its business footprint in the region. By integrating the existing PASA® distribution network with waterproofing solutions from its GacoFlex product range, Holcim will deliver more value for its customers with an enhanced supply chain. Oliver Osswald, Region Head Latin America: "By acquiring PASA® we are further expanding our Solutions & Products business to become a leader in roofing systems in Latin America. It enables us to deliver more value for our customers from an innovation, performance and sustainability perspective. I am excited to welcome all 250 PASA® employees to the Holcim family." With this acquisition Holcim is advancing its "Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth" with the goal to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30% of Group net sales by 2025, entering the most attractive segments of construction, from roofing systems to insulation and renovation. About Holcim

