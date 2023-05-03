Anzeige
WKN: 541501 | ISIN: US71654V4086 | Ticker-Symbol: PJXA
Tradegate
02.05.23
20:15 Uhr
9,240 Euro
+0,020
+0,22 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,1409,32007:41
9,1009,26007:34
03.05.2023
Prosafe SE: Safe Zephyrus commences contract with Petrobras

With reference to press release dated 8 December 2022, the Safe Zephyrus semi-submersible vessel for safety and maintenance support has as planned commenced the firm commitment period of 650 days on 30 April 2023 offshore Brazil with Petróleo Brasileiro SA ('Petrobras').

In preparation for operations, contract and regulatory compliance scopes were performed en-route to and whilst in Brazil ensuring that the Safe Zephyrus could efficiently commence contract.

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO of Prosafe says: "Prosafe set a goal of commencing contract with Petrobras on 1 May 2023, and this has been successfully achieved early. This success is a testament to the capabilities and focus of the organisation with collaboration between the North Sea and Brazil business units, and we look forward to a successful operational contract period."

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)


Stavanger, 3 May 2023
Prosafe SE



For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


