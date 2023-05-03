The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 03.05.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 03.05.2023Aktien1 US00489Q3002 ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. PFD D2 US25432X1028 Dime Community Bancshares Inc.3 US45840Y1047 Interactive Strength Inc.4 IT0005541336 Lottomatica S.p.A.5 US58844R8842 Merchants Bancorp Inc. PFD D6 US21867A1051 Core Laboratories Inc.7 US72941H5090 Plus Therapeutics Inc.8 US92836Y4098 Vislink Technologies Inc.Anleihen1 US20030NED93 Comcast Corp.2 US30303M8L96 Meta Platforms Inc.3 US30303M8M79 Meta Platforms Inc.4 US30303M8R66 Meta Platforms Inc.5 XS2562651500 International Finance Corp.6 US30303M8N52 Meta Platforms Inc.7 US20030NEE76 Comcast Corp.8 US20030NEG25 Comcast Corp.9 USG21819AA80 CK Hutchison International [23] Ltd.10 USG21819AB63 CK Hutchison International [23] Ltd.11 USP37110AS59 Empresa Nacional del Petróleo12 XS2619751576 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB13 XS2615584328 TDC Net A/S14 FR001400HNJ8 Agence France Locale15 US20030NEF42 Comcast Corp.16 FR001400FYI1 L'Assistance publique-Hôpitaux de Paris17 US30303M8Q83 Meta Platforms Inc.