The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 03.05.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 03.05.2023
Aktien
1 US00489Q3002 ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. PFD D
2 US25432X1028 Dime Community Bancshares Inc.
3 US45840Y1047 Interactive Strength Inc.
4 IT0005541336 Lottomatica S.p.A.
5 US58844R8842 Merchants Bancorp Inc. PFD D
6 US21867A1051 Core Laboratories Inc.
7 US72941H5090 Plus Therapeutics Inc.
8 US92836Y4098 Vislink Technologies Inc.
Anleihen
1 US20030NED93 Comcast Corp.
2 US30303M8L96 Meta Platforms Inc.
3 US30303M8M79 Meta Platforms Inc.
4 US30303M8R66 Meta Platforms Inc.
5 XS2562651500 International Finance Corp.
6 US30303M8N52 Meta Platforms Inc.
7 US20030NEE76 Comcast Corp.
8 US20030NEG25 Comcast Corp.
9 USG21819AA80 CK Hutchison International [23] Ltd.
10 USG21819AB63 CK Hutchison International [23] Ltd.
11 USP37110AS59 Empresa Nacional del Petróleo
12 XS2619751576 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
13 XS2615584328 TDC Net A/S
14 FR001400HNJ8 Agence France Locale
15 US20030NEF42 Comcast Corp.
16 FR001400FYI1 L'Assistance publique-Hôpitaux de Paris
17 US30303M8Q83 Meta Platforms Inc.
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 03.05.2023
Aktien
1 US00489Q3002 ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. PFD D
2 US25432X1028 Dime Community Bancshares Inc.
3 US45840Y1047 Interactive Strength Inc.
4 IT0005541336 Lottomatica S.p.A.
5 US58844R8842 Merchants Bancorp Inc. PFD D
6 US21867A1051 Core Laboratories Inc.
7 US72941H5090 Plus Therapeutics Inc.
8 US92836Y4098 Vislink Technologies Inc.
Anleihen
1 US20030NED93 Comcast Corp.
2 US30303M8L96 Meta Platforms Inc.
3 US30303M8M79 Meta Platforms Inc.
4 US30303M8R66 Meta Platforms Inc.
5 XS2562651500 International Finance Corp.
6 US30303M8N52 Meta Platforms Inc.
7 US20030NEE76 Comcast Corp.
8 US20030NEG25 Comcast Corp.
9 USG21819AA80 CK Hutchison International [23] Ltd.
10 USG21819AB63 CK Hutchison International [23] Ltd.
11 USP37110AS59 Empresa Nacional del Petróleo
12 XS2619751576 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
13 XS2615584328 TDC Net A/S
14 FR001400HNJ8 Agence France Locale
15 US20030NEF42 Comcast Corp.
16 FR001400FYI1 L'Assistance publique-Hôpitaux de Paris
17 US30303M8Q83 Meta Platforms Inc.