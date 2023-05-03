Storytel Interim Report January - March 2023

STOCKHOLM, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Laying the foundation for further profitable growth in 2023 and beyond, Storytel continued to drive near-term operational improvement programs across all parts of our business delivering progress with renegotiated and new signed Partnerships, improved Content economics, and the introduction of new service tiers and price levels in the Nordics. We are now in the final phase of completing our strategic plan and mid-term financial targets, which will be presented at our Capital Markets Day in Stockholm on June 13," says Johannes Larcher, CEO, Storytel.
Financial highlights
- Streaming revenue up 6% from Q1 2022 to 742 (699) MSEK, 9% excluding Russia
- Group net sales increased by 7% from Q1 2022 to 796 (747) MSEK, 10% excluding Russia
- Gross profit of 316 (288) MSEK, equaling a 39.6% margin (38.6)
- EBITDA of 30 (-149) MSEK equaling a margin of 3.8% (-19.9)
- Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to -0.81 (-3.43) SEK
- Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital amounted to 18 (-135) MSEK
- Operational cash flow amounted to -8 MSEK versus -122 MSEK
Other highlights
- Anna Etzler appointed SVP Operations
- Oleg Nesterenko appointed Chief Marketing Officer
- Peter Messner appointed Chief Financial Officer
- The Finnish audiobook service Suomalainen Plus merges its subscriber base with Storytel Finland
Highlights after the end of the quarter
- Significant multi-year agreement with Bulgaria's largest telco A1 Bulgaria. The deal makes Storytel part of the exclusive selection of
premium services on A1 Bulgaria's platform, reaching more than 4 million potential customers.
- Storytel Awards surpasses the milestone of 200,000 votes - audiobook fan engagement soaring to record levels
- Storytel announced that the company will hold a Capital Markets Day on June 13, 2023
Table 1: Key Performance Indicators
TSEK
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Streaming Total1,2
Revenue
698,599
704,454
742,426
742,283
742,081
Revenue excl Russia
679,654
693,464
732,837
742,374
742,081
Gross Profit
283,868
278,554
307,463
304,594
317,067
Gross margin
40.6 %
39.5 %
41.4 %
41.0 %
42.7 %
Avg. Paying Subscribers
2,051,000
2,031,000
2,064,000
2,036,000
2,041,000
ARPU (SEK/month)
114
116
120
122
121
Streaming Nordics1
Revenue
458,555
469,390
492,765
498,336
496,630
Gross Profit
165,788
177,354
189,289
184,767
200,992
Gross margin
36.2 %
37.8 %
38.4 %
37.1 %
40.5 %
Avg. Paying Subscribers
1,061,000
1,078,000
1,129,000
1,132,000
1,125,000
ARPU (SEK/month)
144
145
145
147
147
Streaming Non-Nordics
Revenue
240,044
235,064
249,662
243,947
245,451
Revenue excl Russia
221,099
224,074
240,073
244,038
245,451
Gross Profit
118,080
101,190
118,173
119,828
116,075
Gross margin
49.2 %
43.0 %
47.3 %
49.1 %
47.3 %
Avg. Paying Subscribers
990,000
953,000
935,000
904,000
916,000
ARPU (SEK/month)
81
82
89
90
89
Books
Revenue
149,305
156,999
147,199
193,069
130,083
Gross Profit
84,399
78,185
81,916
85,141
68,472
Gross margin
56.5 %
49.8 %
55.6 %
44.1 %
52.6 %
Group total2
Revenue
747,170
780,730
805,819
866,663
796,293
Gross Profit
288,498
290,363
311,907
322,377
315,501
Gross margin
38.6 %
37.2 %
38.7 %
37.2 %
39.6 %
1 Storytel Norway is included in the figures @ 100%.
2 In the consolidated accounts, Norway is reported in accordance with the equity method. As a result, the Streaming revenue listed in Table 1 is higher than in the consolidated statement of accounts in order to provide a more accurate figure for average revenue per subscriber. Please see Note 5 for additional details.
The full report can be found as an attachment.
For more information, please contact:
Niklas Alm, Interim Head of Investor Relations,
Tel: +46 70 824 40 88
Email: niklas.alm@storytel.com
Dan Panas, Senior Director Corporate Communications
Tel: +46 70 186 52 90
Email: dan.panas@storytel.com
This information is such that Storytel AB (publ) is obliged to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was provided, through the agency of the above contact persons, at the time stated in this press release, by Cision.
FNCA Sweden AB is the company's certified adviser.
About Storytel
Storytel is one of the world's largest audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers more than one million titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place, with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime. The streaming business within the Storytel Group is conducted under the brands Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks.com. The publishing business is managed by Storytel Books, and by the audiobook publisher StorySide. The Storytel Group operates in over 25 markets. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden.
