Mittwoch, 03.05.2023
Breaking News am Dienstagmorgen: Diese Aktie vor massiver Neubewertung?
WKN: 626077 | ISIN: LV0000100378 | Ticker-Symbol: UW3
Stuttgart
03.05.23
08:12 Uhr
0,026 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0430,07407:46
GlobeNewswire
03.05.2023 | 08:58
72 Leser
On AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" observation status

Nasdaq Riga decided on May 3, 2023 to keep the observation status to AS "Rigas
kugu buvetava" (RKB1R, ISIN kods: LV0000100378), which was applied on May 2,
2023 taking into account that AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" failed to submit its
audited annual report of 2022 in English simultaneously with the audited annual
report in Latvian. 

Observation status is applied in accordance with Nasdaq Riga Listing and
Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 5, which stipulates that the Issuer
shall be placed on observation status if it fails to disclose the information
to be disclosed on a regular basis as specified herein in due time and manner. 

The observation status which was applied on May 28, 2018 is still in force.

The purpose of assigning observation status is to alert the market participants.


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
