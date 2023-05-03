On AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" observation status

Nasdaq Riga decided on May 3, 2023 to keep the observation status to AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" (RKB1R, ISIN kods: LV0000100378), which was applied on May 2, 2023 taking into account that AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" failed to submit its audited annual report of 2022 in English simultaneously with the audited annual report in Latvian. Observation status is applied in accordance with Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 5, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation status if it fails to disclose the information to be disclosed on a regular basis as specified herein in due time and manner. The observation status which was applied on May 28, 2018 is still in force. The purpose of assigning observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.