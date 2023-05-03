Brenmiller secured a €7.5 million ($8.2 million) credit facility from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to build the factory.Thermal energy storage (TES) manufacturer Brenmiller has inaugurated its first factory in Dimona, Israel. The company said the manufacturing facility is the world's first-ever TES gigafactory and that it will reach a full annual capacity of 4 GWh by the end of this year. "We're Israeli - we're building technologies that can reach up to 1,400 F in the middle of the desert - we know a thing or two about harnessing heat, and we're ready to share that knowledge with the ...

