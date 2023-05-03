As of the end of March, Chile had 4,748 MW of PV projects under construction, 19,832 MW of solar projects approved, and another 4,660 MW under review.From pv magazine Latam According to the latest statistics published by the Chilean renewables association Acera, the renewable energy and storage projects under construction in Chile reached 6,950 MW at the end of March. Of this amount, 68% corresponds to photovoltaic solar projects and another 25% is represented by wind projects. The trade body also reveals that there are currently 231 MW of storage projects under construction, 68 MW that have already ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...