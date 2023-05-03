AROBS Transilvania Software: AROBS acquires Future WorkForce and consolidates its expertise in intelligent automation

CLUJ - NAPOCA, Romania, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AROBS Transilvania Software, the most significant technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announces the complete takeover of the Future WorkForce Global (FWF) group, which specializes in providing intelligent automation solutions through Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML). FWF Global has offices and teams in Romania, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

"The acquisition of the Future WorkForce Global Group represents an important extension of our software services portfolio and consolidation of our position in the intelligent automation market through Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML)," stated Voicu Oprean, founder and CEO of AROBS.

AROBS is also present in the intelligent automation business in Benelux through CoSo by AROBS, under the FastPath Automation brand.

FWF Global has approximately 100 specialists in Robotic Process Automation, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning. The company started its activity in 2017 and has partnerships with UiPath, Microsoft, Celonis, and Outsystems. Its clients include companies from banking, insurance, retail, logistics, and many more. The company's management will continue to be ensured by Mihai Balaj and Marius Bene as co-CEOs, Daniel Muresan as CTO, and Voicu Oprean as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

FWF has an excellent reputation in the international markets, being recognized for its customized approach and innovative solutions.

The FWF takeover is the eighth acquisition AROBS has made since announcing its intentions to go public on the Bucharest Stock Market in 2021. AROBS continues this year the acquisition process and the integration of existing players operating in the same industry who can bring added value by consolidating and expanding the areas of expertise and the geographical footprint to be covered by the group's services and products.

AROBS provides software services and solutions in various industries, having approximately 70 partners of the Software Services business line located in Europe and America and more than 11.000 clients of the Software Products business lines from Europe and Asia. AROBS is present in 11 locations in Romania and in nine other countries on three continents: the USA, The UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Hungary, Moldova, and Indonesia. 1.000+ AROBS specialists and collaborators build the solutions for the future in the Automotive, Embedded for Aerospace, Marine and Medical devices, Life Sciences, Travel Technology, IoT, Fintech, and Enterprise solutions. Find out more at https://arobs.com/

