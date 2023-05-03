One Education commissions Really Simple Systems to develop a customised CRM

One Education, the specialist provider of professional services for schools, academies, and multi-academy trusts, has commissioned and implemented a customised version of the Really Simple Systems CRM to streamline their operations.

One Education works exclusively with the education sector, providing business management services, welfare services and teaching and learning strategies to schools, academies, and multi-academy trusts across the UK. Their team of educational specialists, including former headteachers, teachers, school business managers and other professionals, provides support to leadership teams and teachers, allowing them to dedicate their time to teaching and creating exciting opportunities for children and young people.

Before seeking help from Really Simple Systems, One Education was using a more limited CRM product. They needed a CRM that was user friendly but allowed for customisation to meet the needs of the business, and with the level of support they needed to make it a success.

Mark Seddon, Director of IT and Business Development at One Education explains, "During an initial meeting with Really Simple Systems, we were impressed with the capabilities of the CRM and the flexibility of the team. We started out by implementing the CRM and case management system for one department and then rolled it out to our HR and sales and marketing teams."

Mark continues, "From there, various CRM customisations have been built for different departments within the business and we now have over 130 people using the system. Some work has been quick ?xes while others have been bespoke and thought-out customisations. That's been the key to it all - an easy-to-use CRM with the ability to customise - this has made all the difference, resulting in a significant improvement in our operations."

To meet business needs, Really Simple Systems implemented an online document signing tool with a custom user interface. Now, with everything in one place and online, the teams at One Education can have a complete end-to-end view of the full contract lifecycle.

Really Simple Systems continues to work closely with One Education, regularly reviewing and implementing further bespoke solutions to improve their operations.

Mark concludes, "Our growth and future plans are intertwined with the Really Simple Systems CRM. It's not only a great product to work with, but the team has been a great organisation to collaborate with."

Really Simple Systems is one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based CRM software. Designed for SMEs businesses operating B2B, its customers range from single user start-ups to 200 user systems, including the Royal Academy of Arts, The National Trust for Scotland, British Museum, local government, plus a myriad of small businesses. Featuring integrated modules for email marketing and customer service, Really Simple Systems CRM is credited as being super-easy to use with excellent customer support with a high level of flexibility for customisation.

