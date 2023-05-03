Eseye announces new agreement with Orange to enhance global IoT connectivity offering

New agreement with the wholesale arm of Tier - 1 mobile operator Orange, enables Eseye to solve permanent roaming issues for customers in many territories.

This agreement provides enabling Eseye's customers to access Orange Wholesale France networks and roaming partners further adding to their existing carrier footprint.

Allows Eseye to utilise Orange Wholesale's existing roaming footprint of more than 220 destinations globally and over 700 network operators.

GUILDFORD, England, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eseye, a pioneer of leading-edge cellular IoT connectivity solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Orange Wholesale France to enhance its global IoT connectivity solution offering with additional localisation capabilities which will enable enterprises to avoid permanent roaming challenges.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators and has 242 million mobile customers in 26 countries. Its Business Unit Orange Wholesale France is a leader in wholesale global IoT connectivity. Thanks to its unique international footprint, giving access to the best networks in terms of speed and coverage, and a wide range of connectivity options - including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, LPWA and upcoming new radio technologies - Orange Wholesale France it is a strong partner for Eseye.

Indeed, Orange Wholesale France, with its extensive roaming agreements specifically for IoT use cases across many countries and regions, provides Eseye with an excellent building block in its mission to solve global IoT challenges for enterprises. Not only does it increase Eseye's footprint, but it also augments the deeper technical localisation agreements that Eseye already has in place in regions such as North America, Brazil and Turkey, where there are restrictions on permanent roaming agreements in order to localise devices.

Eseye brings deep device, connectivity, and technical leadership expertise to every IoT project, working closely with clients to build a custom strategy that delivers success. With a vision to deliver every IoT project right first time from design to deployment it has been first to market on numerous occasions, solving challenging industry issues and leading the way in IoT connectivity solutions. In particular, Eseye has successfully solved permanent roaming issues for enterprises.

Adam Hayes, Chief Operating Officer, Eseye comments: "Sponsored roaming is a highly effective way of delivering IoT services but unfortunately it doesn't solve all use cases. Adding the Orange Wholesale offering with Eseye's unique technical localisation capabilities means we are able to offer wide-ranging access to local networks and roaming partners. Our vision is to provide the most comprehensive global IoT connectivity solutions to the market. We pioneered the localisation trend, solving IoT problems in difficult jurisdictions such as North America and Brazil. As a result, we know how much engineering investment and work is involved in achieving full technical localisation and we are dedicated to ensuring we meet our customers' evolving IoT deployment needs."

Yannick Decaux, SVP Mobile Wholesale and Interconnection, Orange Wholesale France adds: "Eseye is an experienced, deeply technical, IoT connectivity solution provider and therefore the perfect partner for us to engage with via our global connectivity agreement. We have been impressed by the organisation's commitment to solving some of the most challenging IoT problems and the company's desire to make global IoT connectivity available to all enterprises; a vision that we also uphold. I am looking forward to working closely with the team and enabling Eseye to leverage our IoT Roaming solution."

ABOUT ORANGE WHOLESALE FRANCE

Orange Wholesale France's mission is to offer network solutions to all French and international operators and to market Orange's fixed and mobile infrastructures in France.

As a market leader with over 800 wholesale customers operators, Orange Wholesale France currently provides network infrastructure access to more than 1.2 million km of civil transmission arteries, broadband network access (copper and fiber) reaching nearly 40 million homes and businesses, including 13 million on third-party networks, mobile network access to all 2/3/4/5G mobile networks covering mainland France and French overseas territories as well as to more than 700 international roaming agreements worldwide.

It also offers IoT connectivity solutions all over the world to its international partners. Orange Wholesale France's 1,200 experts are committed every day to provide best-in-class solutions on networks that are monitored 24/7 with a dedicated customer support.

ABOUT ESEYE

Eseye empowers businesses to embrace IoT without limits. We help them visualise the impossible and bring those solutions to life through innovative IoT cellular connectivity solutions that enable our customers to drive up business value, deploy differentiated experiences, and disrupt their markets.

Our pioneering IoT connectivity hardware, software, and platform technology allow businesses to overcome the complexity of IoT deployment and develop, deploy, and manage IoT projects at scale with a high degree of success. Supported by a powerful partner ecosystem, we seamlessly connect devices across 190 countries, agnostic to over 700 available global networks. www.eseye.com

