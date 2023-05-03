Satellite Ground Station Market worth $115.4 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The satellite ground Station market is estimated at USD 61.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 115.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.4 % from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth can be attributed to the increasing need for secure satellite communications for commercial applications and military mission.





Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=98562261

Browse in-depth TOC on "Satellite Ground Station Market"

267 - Tables

76 - Figures

268 - Pages

Satellite Ground Station Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $61.5 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $115.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% Market Size Available for 2019-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Platform, function, frequency, Orbit, End User, Solution and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East Rest of the World Key Market Challenge Bandwidth constraint Key Market Opportunities 5G and networking Key Market Drivers High demand for satellite-based services

Ground Station as a Service (GSaaS) segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2023.

By Solution, the Satellite Ground Station market is segmented into Ground Station as a Service, Equipment, software. Ground Station as a Service (GaaS) is a growing trend in the SGS industry that entails providing ground station services to satellite operators on a pay-per-use or subscription basis. GaaS allows satellite operators to obtain ground station services without investing in and maintaining their own infrastructure, making it a cost-effective alternative for both small and large-scale satellite operators. In the forecasted years, the global demand for satellite-based services and the rising number of satellite launches are likely to propel the SGS market, particularly the GaaS sector, to considerable growth.

The Mobile segment held the largest growth rate in the Satellite Ground Station market.

By platform, the Satellite Ground Station industry has been segmented into Fixed, Mobile and Portable.

Mobile Segment to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This are widely adopted for the military and defence applications to provide real-time communication and situational awareness. additionally, they can be easily employed in rural, or disaster affected area. Easy deployment and enhanced connectivity to drive the market for the segment.

The Communication segment of the Satellite Ground Station market by function is projected to dominate the market.

The Satellite Ground Station marketed based on the orbit is segmented into the communication, earth observation, navigation, space research and others. Communication segment to hold the highest market as well the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The rapid development in the miniaturization of space technology have made the deployment of communication satellites contributes to the growth of the market.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=98562261

North America is to hold the highest growth rate in 2023.

The Satellite Ground Station market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World. The North America region to account for the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to the presence of major satellite ground station manufacturer in the region to enhance the growth of the market.

Major players operating in the Satellite Ground Station companies General Dynamics Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Airbus SE (Netherlands), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Norway) are some of the market players.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=98562261

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

LEO Satellite Market by Satellite Type (Small, Cube, Medium, Large satellites), Application (Communication, Earth Observation & Remote Sensing, Scientific, Technology), Subsystem, End User, Frequency, and Region (2021-2026)

Satellite Antenna Market by Platform (Land fixed, Land mobile, Airborne, Maritime, Space), Antenna Type, Technology (SOTM, SOTP), Component Type (Reflectors, Feed Horns, Feed Networks, Low Noise Converters), Frequency and Region - 2026

Small Satellite Market by Mass (Small Satellite, CubeSat), Application, Subsystems (Satellite Bus, Payload, Solar Panel, Satellite Antenna), Frequency, End-use (Commercial, Government & Defence, Dual-use), Orbit and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

X-Band Radar Market by Application (Defense, Government, and Commercial), Type (Mobile, and Sea-based X-band Radar), Array (Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA), Passive Electronically Scanned Array (PESA), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

Radar Systems Market by Application, Platform (Air, Marine, Unmanned, Land, Space), Frequency Band, Type, Component, Range, Dimension, Technology, & Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America), [2021-2026]

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/satellite-ground-station-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/satellite-ground-station.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/satellite-ground-station-market-worth-115-4-billion-by-2028---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301814326.html