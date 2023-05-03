Smart Home Market to be Worth $537.01 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart home market size is expected to reach USD 537.01 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 27.07% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The smart home is driven by computing devices and information technology that link smart home instruments and gadgets to provide convenience, entertainment, and enhanced comfort to residents in a sustainable way. The market growth is attributed to the rising penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Internet connectivity in homes. Moreover, the trend of modern technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), being integrated with smart homes has enabled more advanced and digitally smart devices for better living.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on products, the security & access controls segment recorded the highest revenue share in 2022 due to the increased demand for advanced security solutions and the necessity to restrict access to rooms or safes with valuable items and goods.

The wireless protocols segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period as wireless technology is continuously undergoing extreme developments in terms of connectivity and latency.

The new construction application segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period as product installations are easier in new constructions with prior knowledge of wall placements and wire/power outlets.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing internet and IoT devices penetration.

Read 148 page market research report, "Smart Home Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Products (Lighting Control, Security & Access Controls), By Application (New Construction, Retrofit), By Protocols (Wireless, Wired), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Smart Home Market Growth & Trends

In addition, the growing penetration of smartphones is driving the market as smart home devices can be controlled through a smartphone, thereby enabling ease of access and usage. Furthermore, the trend of automation in daily mundane tasks is expected to support market growth significantly. The rising need for home security has prompted the use of AI-powered smart home devices. Facial recognition and threat analysis are among the features included in these gadgets that are expected to drive the demand for smart home solutions. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region over the forecast period.

This is mainly owing to the improved standards of living and increased consumer disposable income levels in the region. The rapid penetration of the internet, smartphones, and other digitally advanced equipment in the region is also expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, the increased demand for smart speakers, such as Siri and Alexa, significantly impacts the region's growth. In addition, the trend of luxurious lifestyles in developing nations in the region, due to increased disposable income and personal choice among consumers for smart devices, is propelling the market growth

Smart Home Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global smart home market on the basis of products, protocols, application, and region:

Smart Home Market - Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Security & Access Controls

Security Cameras



Video Door Phones



Smart Locks



Remote Monitoring Software & Services



Others

Lighting Control

Smart Lights



Relays & Switches



Occupancy Sensors



Dimmers



Other Products

Entertainment Devices

Smart Displays/TV



Streaming Devices



Sound Bars & Speakers

HVAC

Smart Thermostats



Sensors



Smart Vents



Others

Smart Kitchen Appliances

Refrigerators



Dish Washers



Cooktops



Microwave/Ovens

Home Appliances

Smart Washing Machines



Smart Water Heaters



Smart Vacuum Cleaners

Smart Furniture

Home Healthcare

Other Devices

Smart Home Market - Protocols Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Wireless Protocols

ZigBee



Wi-Fi



Bluetooth



Z Wave



Others

Wired Protocols

Hybrid

Smart Home Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

New Construction

Retrofit

Smart Home Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Nordic Countries



Russia

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Egypt



South Africa



Nigeria

List of Key Players of Smart Home Market

LG Electronics, Inc.

Siemens AG

Amazon.com, Inc.

Google Nest (Google LLC)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Legrand S.A.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Assa Abloy AB

Sony Group Corporation

ABB, Ltd.

Philips Lighting B.V.

Honeywell International, Inc.

