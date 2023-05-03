The government of the Netherlands has backtracked on its decision to implement a sweeping hybrid heat pump obligation from 2026. Multi-story apartment buildings and listed buildings will be exempted.Dutch Minister of Housing Hugo de Jonge has said that multi-story apartments and listed buildings will be exempt from replacing gas boilers with hybrid heat pumps by 2026. The move comes after the Dutch government announced in May 2022 that hybrid heat pumps were to become the country's new heating standard from Jan. 1, 2026. The measure originally encompassed apartments and listed buildings, but ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...