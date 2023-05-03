Brickken Making Head Waves in the Tokenized Real World Asset Industry

Brickken has officially announced its admission into the Chainlink BUILD Program & the Cointelegraph Accelerator Program, allowing all parties to initiate a collaborative effort in bringing Real World Assets (RWA) on-chain & educate the masses.

BARCELONA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Brickkens Token Suite enables Companies to Create, Sell, and Manage digital assets backed by Real World Assets.

By partnering up with the leading oracle provider, both parties will collaborate in leveraging the products of Chainlink to safely & accurately connect the real-world assets tokenized through Brickkens Token Suite to external data. This opens the door for a higher degree of transparency, price discovery, and legitimacy in having the tokenized version accurately depict the state of that asset outside of a blockchain.

Tokenization of RWAs is not a new concept, having driven much of the hype during the ICO boom back in 2017. Different then from now is the maturity of the Industry, with institutional actors actively integrating a digitally representative asset into their own management of wealth funds, cross-border transactions, and government bond trading.

It may thus come as no surprise that tokenization of RWAs has yet again become the talk in the town across the blockchain space, and a variety of financial market participants are exploring how this technology can streamline operations.

Furthermore, industry-wide educational efforts are taking off, with Brickken's Live Tokenization Series already gathering significant excitement. The series is aimed at highlighting the benefits of tokenization across the board. From the democratization of borderless investment opportunities for retail investors to the access to capital and new business structures of Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs).

The series guides viewers through the tokenization of businesses and digital assets using Brickken's Token Suite, educating viewers along the way about the potential it has for participants in financial markets. A worthwhile educative effort that is gaining widespread participation thanks to the partnership with Cointelegraph and its audience.

Participants get to take part in the whole tokenization process, gaining the tools needed to operate within the emerging token economy at a fundamental level. They get to partake in the proceeds of the tokenized assets and see how the $BKN token plays a significant role as an enabler within the Brickken Ecosystem. A Token that is currently undergoing a Public Round Sale, functioning both as a means of tokenizing assets as well as investing in them.

