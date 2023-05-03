Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2023) - Orefinders Resources Inc. (TSXV: ORX) ("Orefinders" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that following its annual general meeting of the shareholders held on April 28, 2023 (the "Meeting"), it has received shareholder approval for its previously announced intention to update its listing status from a mining issuer to both an investment and mining issuer (the "Proposed Change of Business") pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company intends to close the Proposed Change of Business upon receipt of final approval of the Exchange.

This update aims to increase the Company's flexibility and optionality to make strategic investments and incubate new opportunities focused on gold and other critical metals. Orefinders' exploration strategy and core portfolio of assets remain unchanged. This updated listing status allows management to transact corporately as the Company has in the past with the spin offs of QC Copper and Gold Inc., American Eagle Gold Corp., and its activist investment Mistango River Resources Inc. With this new listing status, Orefinders may undertake corporate transactions, acquire strategic equity positions, or incubate new junior companies as opportunities arise.

Further results of the Meeting included the re-election of Stephen Stewart, Anthony Moreau, Charles Beaudry and Alexander Stewart as directors of the Company, along with the approval of the Company's stock option plan. Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated March 24, 2023 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

