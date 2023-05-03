SOPHiA GENETICS expands footprint in India as Unipath Specialty Laboratory Limited is now live on SOPHiA DDM HRD Solution

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced that Unipath Specialty Laboratory Limited, one of the leading diagnostic brands in India, is live on the SOPHiA DDM Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) Solution. Using SOPHiA GENETICS' technology, Unipath Specialty Laboratory Limited has launched HRD Gene Panel, its latest offering in the field of cancer genomics.

HRD is caused by a cell's impaired ability to repair DNA double-stranded breaks through the homologous recombination repair (HRR) pathway and is linked with the development of certain cancers, including advanced ovarian cancer. In India alone, the incidence of ovarian cancer is expected to increase by 55 percent by 2035, and the death rate is expected to increase by 67 percent to approximately 254,000 patients1. Unipath Specialty Laboratory Limited will utilize SOPHiA GENETICS' innovative SOPHiA DDM Platform and SOPHiA HRD Solution to implement HRD testing via its new HRD Gene Panel, thereby advancing cancer research in India.

"We're very impressed by how SOPHiA GENETICS simplifies the entire process of data analysis with extreme accuracy. They not only provide the level of information and reporting that we require, but they go above and beyond to offer in-depth analysis that can better inform our clinicians and help them make data-driven decisions," said Dr. Neeraj Arora, Director, Molecular Genetics, at Unipath Specialty Laboratory Limited. "Through the use of the SOPHiA DDM HRD Solution, Unipath Specialty Laboratory Limited will enhance its genetic testing capabilities, improve disease research, and better serve the population in India."

The SOPHiA DDM HRD Solution will enable Unipath Specialty Laboratory Limited to retain full ownership of their data, saving time and expense, while offering comprehensive genomic insights powered by deep learning algorithms.

"The implementation of the SOPHiA DDM HRD Solution by Unipath Specialty Laboratory Limited is expected to help with the incremental expansion of HRD research into India and the increase of data diversity, furthering our goal at SOPHiA GENETICS of making data-driven medicine more accessible globally," said Ken Freedman, Chief Revenue Officer, SOPHiA GENETICS. "We look forward to seeing how this collaboration will advance cancer research and support the work of Unipath Specialty Laboratory Limited in serving the vast community in India."

Unipath Specialty Laboratory Limited is spread across India with 40 labs in 11 states. Currently, Unipath Specialty Laboratory Limited conducts more than 5 million laboratory tests annually. By leveraging the SOPHiA GENETICS DDM Platform, Unipath Specialty Laboratory Limited will have the potential to analyze molecular data with more efficiency, saving precious time and expensive lab costs.

In addition to implementing the SOPHiA DDM HRD Solution, Unipath Specialty Laboratory Limited will utilize SOPHiA GENETICS' exome analysis services with both whole and clinical exome solutions, which is expected to support the identification of indication-based variants in less time with better accuracy.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact support@sophiagenetics.com to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products, and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

About Unipath Specialty Laboratory Limited

Unipath Specialty Laboratory Limited is a state-of-the-art facility offering end-to-end solutions. Ingrained in 2009 at Ahmedabad in India, Unipath Specialty Laboratory Limited launched its services in Pathology and Molecular Genetics. With a mission to be a global leader in genomics Unipath Specialty Laboratory Limited continued to evolve its infrastructure and test services for molecular biology, cytogenetics and advanced genomics across India to help clinicians, scientists, researchers in better clinical diagnosis, discover new and more personalized drugs and better disease management.

