Non-alcoholic Beverages Market to be Worth $1,185.30 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global non-alcoholic beverages market size is anticipated to reach USD 1,185.30 billion by 2030, expanding at 6.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Owing to factors such as rising disposable income, population growth, and changing lifestyles. Increasing concerns regarding obesity and health awareness are expected to trigger the growth of low-sugar carbonated drinks, tea & coffee, and bottled water.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Asia Pacific is expected to contribute a majority of the share to become the largest division in the global revenue in 2021. The preference for healthier non-alcoholic beverages among consumers is increasing the demand for such beverages in the region.

The retail distribution channel segment is expected to register faster growth during the forecast period. An increase in product availability by various brands in the hypermarkets, and supermarkets coupled with the increase in internet penetration is likely to bode well with the future segment growth.

Read full market research report for more Insights, "Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Water, Bubble/Sparkling Water), By Distribution Channel (Retail, Food Service), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Growth & Trends

Brands globally have been innovating new products with new flavors and premium flavors in product categories, such as carbonated beverages, bottled water, and tea & coffee, which would further support the category growth. For instance, in May 2021, Danone S.A. launched the first flavored and sparkling line from its Evian bottled water brand in the U.S., available in four flavors such as Raspberry & Ginseng, Lime & Ginger, Grapefruit & Basil, and Cucumber & Mint.

In terms of product, the bottled water segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Product launches in this segment by key players in the market are likely to supplement the overall segment growth. For instance, in July 2020, Dutch-based brand Bottle Up launched its product offering in the U.K. with its pre-filled, reusable, BPA-free, and plant-based water bottles. The bottles would be available in 438 WHSmith locations across U.K., including the train station and airport locations, such as Manchester Piccadilly, Euston, Heathrow, Luton, Waterloo, Victoria, and several hospitals.

The retail distribution channels held the largest share in 2021 and are expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The rise in demand for non-alcoholic beverages or zero-alcohol drinks by the consumers has made these retailers hold a larger share of such products by different brands such as Welch, Budweiser, Busch, and Great Value, especially in supermarkets such as Aldi, Whole Foods, and Walmart.

The non-alcoholic beverages market is consolidated in nature with the presence of a large number of international players and few regional players. Nestlé, PepsiCo, Unilever, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Cott Corporation, Danone S.A., SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., and Red Bull are among the prominent players in the global market.

Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global non-alcoholic beverages market based on product, distribution channel, and region

Non-alcoholic Beverages Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Water

Sports & Functional Drinks

Tea

Bubble/Sparkling Water

Non-alcoholic Beverages Market - Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Food Service

Retail

Non-alcoholic Beverages Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Italy



Spain



France



Germany

Asia Pacific

Indonesia



Malaysia



Singapore



Thailand



China



Vietnam



Philippines

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

List of Key Players in the Non-alcoholic Beverages Market

Nestlé

PepsiCo

Unilever

Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

Jones Soda Co.

Danone S.A.

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd.

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Red Bull

