Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Advances Research and Clinical Trials Division with The Signing of Another Experienced Principal Investigator

Addition Of a Fourth Principal Investigator Sets the Stage for Numerous Research Contracts at First SMO Site and Company Attends Annual ACRP Conference in Dallas Texas

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC (CSE:EPW)(OTC PINK:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company with a developing research and clinical trials divisions is pleased to announce that its subsidiary EPW Curesearch LLC ("EPWC") has signed another Research Services Agreement ("Research Agreement") with a leading physician and researcher who will act as a Principal Investigator (the "PI") supporting the provision of Pharmaceutical Research and Clinical Trials Services (the "Services") of the first site in Dallas, TX.

The Company also participated in the Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP) annual conference in Dallas, TX April 28 - May 1, 2023. www.acrpnet.org With more than 13,000 members, the Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP) is the only non-profit organization solely dedicated to representing, supporting, and advocating for clinical research professionals.

"Signing an experienced principal investigator (PI) is significant, having agreements with four PI's and a participating medical group with years of research experience is incredible." stated Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO Empower Clinics Inc. "As a member of ACRP our participation in the recent ACRP annual conference in Dallas really connected us to the industry. Major CRO's, researchers, medical doctors and the best and brightest in the industry were in attendance. Our participation opened new doors and established our presence as a new SMO with potential to impact research and clinical trial outcomes in the years ahead."

The addition of one more PI brings the active count of seasoned researchers to four and paves the way to conducting multiple research projects across a variety of specialties and disease states.

PI's are practicing medical doctors who are specialists or internists with previous research and clinical trials experience that are integral to the success of the clinical trial process, including the establishment of Empower as a Site Management Organization ("SMO").

THE RESEARCH AND CLINICAL TRIALS BUSINESS CYCLE

In order for shareholders to better understand both the process and the critical role played by Empower within it, we have provided the following outline:

Big Pharmaceutical companies conduct research and clinical trials on numerous disease states (the "Sponsor")

Successful new drugs that get FDA or CE approval are potentially worth billions to the Sponsor

Sponsors typically outsource the management of research trials to Contract Research Organizations ("CRO")

Specialized physicians referred to as Principal Investigators (PI's) become researchers at sites for the purpose of enrolling patients and supporting the trial

Empower and EPWC as an SMO enters into contracts with PI's, which in this case, is a large medical center with multiple PI's under contract

Empower and EPWC as the SMO liaise with the CRO and the Sponsor to create a three-way contract for research and clinical trials

Once the trial commences: Patients enroll in a trial They are seen by the PI on regular intervals The PI gathers the required data The data is assembled, de-identified and provided to the CRO and Sponsor

As the SMO, Empower and EPWC oversee the process of day-to-day patient management, site management, technology management and general oversight of the trial process

Each month Empower and EPWC as the SMO submit a detailed invoice to the CRO for patient management services and participation in a trial

KEY METRICS OF THE SITE MANAGEMENT ORGANIZATION

The key metrics that impact the success of each trial for the SMO are: Patient enrolment per trial Patient stickiness per trial The term, length, and possible extension per trial The number of active trials under management.

As an SMO, Empower and EPWC expect to have multiple PI's on multiple trials

Successful new drugs have a significant anticipated value to Sponsors, the Sponsors are motivated and incentivized to keep trials on track

Contracts come with extremely detailed payout schedules for every single touchpoint and element of every project

Expenses and payouts follow a generally standardized formula: PI's are typically paid a percentage of the contract value Empower as the SMO operates with a variable cost model and far superior cash flow control

Empower limits and eliminates capital expenses related to: Opening a clinic Buying a clinic Entering into long-term leases

Empower anticipates much improved cash flow economics each month and quarter, which are expected to improve as greater scale is achieved

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company with multi-disciplinary clinics, a Canadian medical device company and has launched its first clinical research site becoming a Site Management Organization (SMO) in Dallas, TX. Empower is a leader in integrated healthcare and research solutions and is reshaping the model for patient-first wellness.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Steven McAuley

Chief Executive Officer

